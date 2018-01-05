MSI Launches New Ryzen Mini-ITX B350 Motherboard

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

MSI announced a new Mini-ITX motherboard specifically designed for enthusiasts building small form factor, AMD-based systems.

The MSI B350I PRO AC Mini-ITX motherboard is fully optimized for AMD’s Ryzen and 7th generation A-series socket AM4 processors. Its two DIMM slots can be outfitted with up to 32GB of 3,200MHz (OC) dual-channel DDR4 memory. The B350I PRO AC is equipped with a single PCI-E x16 slot featuring MSI’s “Steel Armor” that protects your graphics cards from bending and EMI.

This motherboard boasts four SATA 6Gb/s ports, one M.2 slot, Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller, 802.11ac wireless + Bluetooth 4.2, and USB 3.1 (Gen1 and Gen2 Type A), and it features a 9-phase PWM design as well as military class MIL-STD-810G certified components that the company claimed enables higher stability.

Other features include optimized traces and fully isolated memory circuitry for added performance and stability, X-Boost USB optimization, a one-click VR performance setting, MSI Audio Boost, and 2x pin headers for RGB strips that can be controlled by MSI's Mystic Light software.

It should be noted that the B350I PRO AC is also equipped with a DisplayPort 1.2 and a single HDMI 1.4 port for use with integrated graphics built into AMD’s 7th generation A-series and Athlon processors.

Information on pricing and availability is not available at this time.