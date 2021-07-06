Nintendo Announces OLED Switch, $349 in October

Following months of speculation, Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch (OLED model), which will feature a 7-inch OLED display, better audio and a wider kickstand. It will launch on October 8, 2021 for $349.99.



Other enhancements include 64GB of internal storage (up from 32GB on the standard switch) a dock with a built-in wired LAN port. It will come with either a white dock and matching white Joy-Con controllers, or a black dock and neon red and blue Joy-Con controllers.



The larger display is achieved with thinner bezels, and the OLED model is just 0.1 inches longer than the original, and otherwise offers the same dimensions.



The 7-inch OLED display still has the same resolution of 1280 x 720p, quashing some of the rumors of a "Switch Pro" with a higher resolution display.





(Image credit: Nintendo)

In its tech specs, Nintendo only lists an "Nvidia Custom Tegra processor," so we don't yet know if it's any different than the one in the Switch and Switch Lite. Tom's Hardware has reached out to Nintendo for clarification. But in TV mode, it still only outputs up to 1080p, suggesting similar hardware.



With a 4,310 mAh battery, Nintendo quotes a wide battery life range of 4.5 to 9 hours, the same as the original Switch.

Nintendo still lists the current Switch at $249.99 and the Switch Lite at $199.99 on a page to compare the consoles, suggesting that those models will continue to be available.