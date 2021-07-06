Trending

Nintendo Announces OLED Switch, $349 in October

By

With a 7-inch display and new white Joy-Cons

Nintendo Switch (OLED model)
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Following months of speculation, Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch (OLED model), which will feature a 7-inch OLED display, better audio and a wider kickstand. It will launch on October 8, 2021 for $349.99.

Other enhancements include 64GB of internal storage (up from 32GB on the standard switch)  a dock with a built-in wired LAN port. It will come with either a white dock and matching white Joy-Con controllers, or a black dock and neon red and blue Joy-Con controllers.

The larger display is achieved with thinner bezels, and the OLED model is just 0.1 inches longer than the original, and otherwise offers the same dimensions.

The 7-inch OLED display still has the same resolution of 1280 x 720p, quashing some of the rumors of a "Switch Pro" with a higher resolution display.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In its tech specs, Nintendo only lists an "Nvidia Custom Tegra processor," so we don't yet know if it's any different than the one in the Switch and Switch Lite. Tom's Hardware has reached out to Nintendo for clarification. But in TV mode, it still only outputs up to 1080p, suggesting similar hardware.


With a 4,310 mAh battery, Nintendo quotes a wide battery life range of 4.5 to 9 hours, the same as the original Switch.

Nintendo still lists the current Switch at $249.99 and the Switch Lite at $199.99 on a page to compare the consoles, suggesting that those models will continue to be available.

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thepersonwithaface45
    Man, too bad it's not a performance upgrade..
    Reply
  • hotaru.hino
    I don't think Nintendo's making a "Switch Pro" that's a performance bump. There's nothing Nintendo can upgrade the Switch to that makes sense since NVIDIA's SoCs since the X2 have been designed for either cars or machine learning acceleration in mind. And NVIDIA's not really interested in making something custom for the console market.

    If anything this probably points to a brand new console in a couple of years.
    Reply
  • RareAir23
    Of the performance upgrade? Yeah it doesn't seem like much (as docked it can still only do 1080p max and 720p handheld) but that doesn't mean we're not getting a newer nVIDIA SOC for this. Remember, the current Tegra X1 inside the current Switch is EOL with nVIDIA and they will not be producing anymore by year's end according to what's been reported on that front. So we're getting a new chip or refresh of some kind for this. Question is...what? Out!
    Reply