Latest 'No Man's Sky' Trailer Shows Resources And Trade

The first two videos in No Man’s Sky’s four-part trailer displayed combat and in-game exploration. The latest trailer focuses on your in-game finances, specifically through trade and gathering resources.

As you make your way across the galaxy, you’ll find many vendors that are willing to buy the resources you’ve gathered from the planet’s local flora, rock formations, or even stray asteroids in outer space. At one point in the video (around the 53-second mark), a menu showed the price of resources like iron and zinc as well as the “Galactic Average.” This could mean that the price of some materials will be more expensive than others depending on its rarity and if players find it in other parts of the galaxy.

However, you don’t have to sell your hard-earned resources at all. Instead, you can use them to craft powerful weapons and items. You can even use these resources to add or upgrade multiple components on your ship.

The developers plan to release one more video to round out the series before the game comes out on August 9. The final trailer will focus on survival. As you make your way to the center of the galaxy, you’ll undoubtedly run into trouble, and Hello Games will provide a sneak preview into some of the trouble that you’ll encounter on your journey.