Nvidia's GeForce Game Ready 381.89 WHQL Driver Adds Support For Five Games

Nvidia released the new Nvidia Game Ready driver for Heroes of the Storm 2.0 and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3. If you own an Nvidia GPU and plan to play Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, Heroes of the Storm 2.0, Batman: Arkham VR, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and Wilson's Heart, you might want to update to the GeForce Game Ready 381.89 WHQL driver.

In addition to providing the "optimal gaming experience" for the aforementioned games, this driver also ads support for the recently launched Titan Xp, Windows 10 Creators Update, and an updated SLI profile for Descent: Underground.

Those of you running GPUs from different manufacturers in SLI should note that the company has discovered an issue where non-identical GPUs may run at different voltages in SLI. According to the release notes, this occurs because the GPU clocks are kept as close as possible, and the clock of the higher performance GPU is limited by that of the other. The bright side is that the higher- performance GPU saves power by running at slightly reduced voltages.

You can download the driver on Nvidia’s website, and you can take a look at the release notes here. The full list of OS-specific issues is below:

Windows 10 Issues[GeForce Experience]: Driver installation may fail when attempting to perform a driver overinstall. To workaround, perform a clean installation.[SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1 XP1]: With SLI enabled, corruption appears in the game when switching between full-screen and windowed mode. [1889162][GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Mass Effect: Andromeda]: Random memory errors may occur when playing the game. [1887520][GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meirie's Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene. [200283322][GeForce GTX Titan X][Ansel][Ghost Recon Wild lands]: With FXAA enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel, the application crashes when enabling the in-game Ansel UI. [200283194]Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with HDMI display connected. [200283276][Pascal][Notebook]: The display remains blank while over installing the driver, requiring a reboot. [200273603] [GM204, Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC] Game crashes, pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. [200252894][GM204, ShadowPlay] For Honor silently may crash if the intro video is skipped while instant replay is on. [200247313][SLI] [GeForce GTX 970M] Level loading may hang in Gears of War 4. [1826307][367.77, WDDM 2.1] Driver install/overinstall requires a reboot. [1757931][SLI, GP104] Installer prompts for a reboot during express overinstall of 372.69 driver on 372.54. [200231806]Release 381 Graphics Drivers for Windows, Version 381.89 RN-08399-381.89v01 | 3Open Issues in Version 381.89 WHQL[GM204] Quantum Break window either remains blank or freezes in game scene in windowed mode. [1804910]Surround Display icon disappears after rotate mode is set to portrait. [200201040][SLI] Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled. [200172046][Luxmark 3.0] Display driver stopped responding while running benchmark LuxBall HDR (Simple Bechmark:217K triangles). [200153736][347.09, GM204] Blank screen observed on an ASUS Tiled display when system resumes from shutdown or hibernation with Fast boot option enabled from BIOS. [1591053]Windows 8.1/Windows 8 Issues[3DVision] While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the Windows control panel. [1314811][Video, Notebook] The NVIDIA Control Panel video color settings have no effect on YouTube flash video playback within Internet Explorer 10. [999485]Windows 7 Issues[GeForce GTX 1080] Battlefield 1 hangs when campaign loaded with Fast Sync enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200254350][SLI] Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled. [200172046][3DVision] While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the Windows control panel. [1314811]