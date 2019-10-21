Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super Specs Seemingly Confirmed

A listing on JD.com lists specifications for the unreleased Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card, as spotted by longtime hardware leaker @momomo_us.

Maxsun GeForce GTX 1660 Super Terminator (Image credit: JD.com)

There have many leaks about the GTX 1660 Super already, so expected specs have been out for a while. However, this is the first official listing of a custom model, and it helps corroborate early reports.

Let's start with what hasn't changed. The GTX 1660 Super is expected to retain the same number of CUDA cores, 1,408, as the original GTX 1660. The clock speeds are reportedly the same too, which means we're looking at a 1,530 MHz base clock and 1,785 MHz boost clock. Like the GTX 1660, the GTX 1660 Super's TDP (thermal design power) is rated for 120W, and both use a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, according to the JD listing.

The most obvious difference between the two graphics cards is the memory type. The GTX 1660 debuted with GDDR5 memory clocked at 2,000 MHz (8,000 MHz effective). The Super version will have seemingly have speedier GDDR6 memory at 1,750 MHz (14,000 MHz effective). Although both graphics cards are still restricted to a 192-bit memory interface, the memory swap should let the GTX 1660 Super deliver 75% more memory bandwidth than its sibling.

JD lists the Maxsun GeForce GTX 1660 Super Terminator for 1,899 yuan (~$268.36). The non-Super Terminator version sells for 1,499 yuan (~$211.83). That's about a 26.7% premium over the GTX 1660.

With October 29 being the rumored launch date for the GTX 1660 Super, hopefully we'll soon find out if the upgrade to GDDR6 memory is enough deserve our consideration.