Nvidia Now Selling Original GTX SLI Bridges

By

The Nvidia GeForce GTX SLI bridges match the styling of the high-end reference Nvidia cards.

There are not all that many products that you can buy directly from Nvidia, but the company has just expanded the number of items in its store by adding its original GeForce GTX SLI bridges that we've been seeing around but have never found them for purchase anywhere.

These SLI bridges match the design of the reference NVTTM cooler and come with an LED-lit Nvidia logo. As far as performance goes, these won't offer much over the standard ribbons or bridges that ship with your motherboard, but they do look a lot better.

Using these bridges in closed cases is therefore completely pointless, but if you have a themed build or a windowed case, and multiple GPUs with the NVTTM cooler, these bridges might be worth a look. You can control the LED through the Nvidia GeForce Experience software just like the LED-lit GeForce text on the NVTTM coolers.

The bridges will be available in a two-way variant, a spaced two-way variant and a three-way variant.

Nvidia priced the bridges at $29.99 for both of the two-way models, while the three-way bridge will cost $10 more at $39.99.

Niels Broekhuijsen is sad about not having an SLI setup as it doesn't give him an excuse to use these bridges.

26 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechyInAZ 24 September 2014 18:05
    I was wondering when we could start buying these since you always did see them on NVidia's wallpapers and other products.

    Little pricy, but if your putting a ton of money into a 3 or 2 way sli gaming machine, 30 bucks isn't that much.
    Reply
  • dgingeri 24 September 2014 18:35
    aw, the spacing won't work with my Maximus VII Hero. :(
    Reply
  • blaint 24 September 2014 20:13
    I would like to know if any other manufacturers (EVGA, MSI, etc) will be making something these any time soon. These are nice and all, but let's face it, this would look horrible sitting on top of a Classified card with a a black and red ACX cooler (or whatever you have in your respective build). I'm actually a little surprised this has not ocurred to anyone up until now.
    Reply
  • dovah-chan 24 September 2014 22:38
    14242286 said:
    I would like to know if any other manufacturers (EVGA, MSI, etc) will be making something these any time soon. These are nice and all, but let's face it, this would look horrible sitting on top of a Classified card with a a black and red ACX cooler (or whatever you have in your respective build). I'm actually a little surprised this has not ocurred to anyone up until now.

    I thought EVGA and Asus (specifically their ROG lineup) had custom SLI bridges already. Also I have no idea why vendors even bother with custom cards other than to lower the cost when the NVTTM cooler is a wonderful cooler on its own right. (its expensive; $50 per unit they say)
    Reply
  • madogre 25 September 2014 00:13
    That 2 way spaced one I think is wrong, the EVGA one is 1 space between cards.
    Reply
  • madogre 25 September 2014 00:13
    I have the EVGA 2 way one and if they are laid out the same that 2 way long one is 1 space not 2.
    Reply
  • fl-gators-fan 25 September 2014 02:00
    I bought the 3 way one yesterday and it should arrive by Fedex tomorrow. I already have the 3 way EVGA Pro SLI bridge and I hope that the 3 way one from Nvidia is spaced the same. 80mm from end to end.

    I'm using the 3 way SLI bridges, as they look better then the 2 way, and the spacing on my motherboard is 80mm, from first PCI-e 3.0 x16 to the second PCI-e 3.0 x16.
    Reply
  • madogre 25 September 2014 02:10
    I wish the 3way would fit my set up, but i bet it wont i have a single space between cards.
    Reply
  • EasyLover 25 September 2014 02:50
    Ahhh! at-last,nvidia rolls them out.
    Reply
  • Martell1977 25 September 2014 04:13
    And here I thought that the bridges were going the way of the floppy drive. Personally, I like AMD's latest solution, but I guess if they are going to keep the bridge, may as well make it look better.
    Reply