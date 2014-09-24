Nvidia Now Selling Original GTX SLI Bridges

There are not all that many products that you can buy directly from Nvidia, but the company has just expanded the number of items in its store by adding its original GeForce GTX SLI bridges that we've been seeing around but have never found them for purchase anywhere.

These SLI bridges match the design of the reference NVTTM cooler and come with an LED-lit Nvidia logo. As far as performance goes, these won't offer much over the standard ribbons or bridges that ship with your motherboard, but they do look a lot better.

Using these bridges in closed cases is therefore completely pointless, but if you have a themed build or a windowed case, and multiple GPUs with the NVTTM cooler, these bridges might be worth a look. You can control the LED through the Nvidia GeForce Experience software just like the LED-lit GeForce text on the NVTTM coolers.

The bridges will be available in a two-way variant, a spaced two-way variant and a three-way variant.

Nvidia priced the bridges at $29.99 for both of the two-way models, while the three-way bridge will cost $10 more at $39.99.

