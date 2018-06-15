Oculus And HTC's Summer Sales Offer Deep Discounts On VR Titles

If you own a VR headset, now’s a good time to start filling out your library of VR games. Oculus and HTC are running summer sales right now, and some titles are discounted by 90%.

E3 wasn’t particularly exciting for VR fans, but there’s one thing you can always count on after the show floor closes: discounts. Games tend to go on sale after every E3, and VR games are no exception. We can always count on Valve’s Steam Summer Sale, which is rumored to begin on June 21, and in recent years, we can also count on discounts on Rift and Vive games.

Oculus kicked off its annual summer sale on Thursday, with discounted titles for the Rift, Oculus Go, and Gear VR headsets. Like last year, Oculus created a handful of summer bundle packs that offer “significant savings.” Each Rift bundle pack features five games, and the mobile packs includes four games. You can take advantage of the savings even if you already own one or more of the games. Oculus’ dynamic bundle pricing system will adjust the price so that you’re not charged twice for a game you already own.

Oculus will also put two Rift titles up for sale with discounts from 25-75% off each day until July 1.

Valve’s Steam Summer Sale is just around the corner, but HTC isn’t waiting to offer sales for Vive owners. The company launched the Viveport Summer Sale this morning, and it includes a few great deals.

HTC is offering discounts on over 100 titles in the Viveport store, with some titles slashed by as much as 90% off their original price. The company is also giving its subscribers a nice bonus for the next few weeks. HTC said it would give active Viveport subscribers up to four free games, one every weekend, until July 8. Anyone with a Viveport subscription is eligible for the free games, including anyone with an active 14-day free trial (sign up here if you haven’t used it already).