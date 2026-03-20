Save up to $129 on a new gaming chair or desk in the Secretlab Spring Sale — huge savings include an additional $100 discount for big bundles to upgrade your setup

If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your gaming setup with a brand new desk or chair, the time is now. Secretlab has slashed its prices in a new Spring Sale, where you can save up to $129 on some of its products, with up to $100 extra on top taken off if you bulk-buy a new desk and chair together.

You'll need to be savvy with the discount codes to get the full bargains, however. Make sure to apply code SLEV-MINCSPR26 to get $50 off $849 with an eligible chair, SLEV-MINDSPR26 to get $70 off $1,599 with an eligible desk, or SLEV-MINSWSPR26 to get $100 off a $1,999 sale across the entire Secretlab range.

All of Secretlab's gear is focused on gamers, with striking aesthetics and heavy branding. Out of the lot, the Titan Evo is the company's flagship chair offering, and it's available in a few different sizes and a whole set of colors. The discounts across the entire range do vary, so make sure to take a close look at some of the more expensive models, along with the bundle deals, as you might gain a more significant saving.

These discounts are set to run until 31 March 2026 at 1AM PDT, although the company does reserve the right to cut it short if the sales run dry even sooner. You've got to be quick if you want one of these bargains, but you won't be disappointed, with one of our favorite chairs from our best gaming chair guide, the Secretlab Titan Evo, also on the sale list. The Secretlab Magnus Pro, the company's sturdy and spacious sit-stand desk with an integrated control panel, has dropped in price by $200, although those big-saving coupons can help you save even more money.

If you're ready to upgrade your comfort, here are some of the best deals you can score from Secretlab in its Spring Sale right now.

Secretlab Spring Sale Chair Deals