OSVR Hacker Kits Have Started Shipping

The Open Source Virtual Reality (OSVR) platform was first announced back in January by Razer. The company announced plans to release a VR head mounted display (HMD) to be used along with the OSVR software platform that would ship in July.

The HMD has seen some changes in the past few months. Leap motion integrated its technology to a headset faceplate that can be purchased as an upgrade, and a 150-degree wide view lens set will also be available as an upgrade courtesy of Wearablity. These two upgrades are not yet available for purchase yet, but there are three options available now.

The Hacker Development Kit 1.0 is priced at $199.99. For this price you get the Basic Kit – an ergonomically designed enclosure with head straps. It includes the gyroscope, accelerometer and a compass, connected through USB 3.0. You'll also receive a 5.5-inch 1080p display that Razer claimed is optimized for gaming. The optics offer a 100-degree field of view and are adjustable for different IPD and level of eyesight.

There's something called Belt Box, which features an integrated surround sound codec and USB 3.0 connectivity and is used to prevent cable tangling. Dev Kit 1.0 also comes with a foam layer facemask.

The Hacker Devlopment Kit 1.1 features the same Basic Kit, optics and Belt Box, but this version comes with a better display and improved face mask. The display included in the 1.1 kit is a 5.5-inch OLED affair with Full HD resolution and a pixel density of 401 ppi, capable of 60 fps. The face mask is made of bamboo charcoal microfiber foam, which Razer said provides additional comfort.

The base price of the parts adds up to $60 more than Hacker Kit 1.0, but you can buy the whole package for $199.99, same as the 1.0 kit.

Hacker Kit 1.2, which was announced in mid-June, is the most expensive kit available, with a price tag of $299.99. This version comes with everything you get in the 1.1 kit, and adds an IR faceplate to the kit that includes an infrared camera. This kit offers 360-degree positional tracking while also providing positional information at 100 Hz.

The upgrade parts are available for purchase separately, but with the OLED displace priced at $149.99, it makes very little sense not to choose the 1.1 kit to begin with. The ergonomic microfiber face mask is available for $19.99, and the Infrared faceplate with IR camera can be purchased for $129.99.

Currently, the company is not taking direct orders, but shipments to those who registered interest in the past have begun. You can still register your interest to put yourself in line for a kit.

Update, 7/8/15, 2:05pm PT: We reached out to Razer for clarification on the status of shipping headsets. The company noted that Hackers Development kits are shipping now to select developers, and the company is currently registering for the next wave of shipments. Razer said the next wave will begin later this month.

