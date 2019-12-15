Overclock Your Radeon RX 5500 XT To 2.1 GHz On Air With This Tool

Igor's Lab community member that goes by the name of 'hellm' has updated his MorePowerTool (MPT) AMD graphics card overclocking tool to support the recently-launched Radeon RX 5500 XT.
The Radeon RX 5500 XT comes with a 1,607 MHz base clock, 1,717 MHz game clock and 1,845 MHz boost clock. However, AMD's partners are free to offer overclocked custom models at their discretion. If you're still not happy with the performance, AMD's latest Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition offers a nifty little tool to overclock the graphics card even more. The MorePowerTool takes it a step further.
First of all, it's important to highlight the fact that the MorePowerTool is an unofficial overclocking software not sanctioned by AMD. This means that you basically use it at your own risk.
The MorePowerTool modifies the SoftPowerPlayTables and allow the graphics card to draw more power. By doing so, you're basically bypassing the graphics card's TDP (thermal design power) limit, which should improve overclocking headroom.
There is always a risk of damaging your graphics card when you run it outside of the manufacturer's specifications. Therefore, the settings are not suitable for 24/7 operation. Moreover, the MorePowerTool is designed specifically for experienced enthusiasts and overclockers that know what they're doing.
The MorePowerTool software reap huge rewards if you're adventurous enough to attempt it, though. Our colleague Igor has informed us that the MorePowerTool has allowed the Radeon RX 5500 XT to hit speeds up to 2.1 GHz on air cooling. The graphics card has been tested at 2.2 GHz as well. Furthermore, Igor believes that every Radeon RX 5500 XT should have no problem reaching the 2 GHz mark.
Heck, bios flashing is pretty fun with AMD too. You can turn a RX5700 into a 5700xt with a bios flash in like 15-30 minutes. Or turn a Vega 56 into 64. Or turn RX470 into RX570. Luck varies often tho.
I remember someone at AMD told a YouTuber (Steve from GN perhaps) that you would need to learn new tricks to overclock past default restrictions on the new NAVI cards. Doesn't seem so now that you can tune power taples, just like existing VEGA cards.
The power table editing was supposed to not be possible on Navi ... but it was!