Overclock Your Radeon RX 5500 XT To 2.1 GHz On Air With This Tool

MorePowerTool (MPT) (Image credit: Igor's Lab)

Igor's Lab community member that goes by the name of 'hellm' has updated his MorePowerTool (MPT) AMD graphics card overclocking tool to support the recently-launched Radeon RX 5500 XT.

The Radeon RX 5500 XT comes with a 1,607 MHz base clock, 1,717 MHz game clock and 1,845 MHz boost clock. However, AMD's partners are free to offer overclocked custom models at their discretion. If you're still not happy with the performance, AMD's latest Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition offers a nifty little tool to overclock the graphics card even more. The MorePowerTool takes it a step further.

First of all, it's important to highlight the fact that the MorePowerTool is an unofficial overclocking software not sanctioned by AMD. This means that you basically use it at your own risk.

The MorePowerTool modifies the SoftPowerPlayTables and allow the graphics card to draw more power. By doing so, you're basically bypassing the graphics card's TDP (thermal design power) limit, which should improve overclocking headroom.

There is always a risk of damaging your graphics card when you run it outside of the manufacturer's specifications. Therefore, the settings are not suitable for 24/7 operation. Moreover, the MorePowerTool is designed specifically for experienced enthusiasts and overclockers that know what they're doing.

The MorePowerTool software reap huge rewards if you're adventurous enough to attempt it, though. Our colleague Igor has informed us that the MorePowerTool has allowed the Radeon RX 5500 XT to hit speeds up to 2.1 GHz on air cooling. The graphics card has been tested at 2.2 GHz as well. Furthermore, Igor believes that every Radeon RX 5500 XT should have no problem reaching the 2 GHz mark.