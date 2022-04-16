Overclocker Pushes AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D Beyond 5 GHz

MSI team overclocker TSAIK has managed to push AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor past the fundamental milestone clock frequency of 5 GHz. Ahead of this processor's release, there was a lot of concern about whether it would be overclockable, making these feats all the more interesting to observe. Where there's a will, there's a way.

TSAIK's AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU-Z validated clock speed achievement was 5.14178 GHz, to be precise, and brought to our attention by Wccftech. Comfortably beyond 5 GHz, the achievement is also a sizable step above the HWBot verified world record we reported yesterday; the 4.74 GHz overclock by ScatterBencher, AKA Massman.

TSAIK's 5.14 GHz overclock of AMD's 3D V-Cache enhanced processor didn't offer much background information. However, the CPU-Z validation screen provides some tantalizing details. For example, we can see that TSAIK applied a BCLK of 113 MHz and a core voltage of 1.20V. The configuration contrasts against Massman's settings of a BCLK of 104 MHz and a core voltage of 1.294V.

Yesterday, we wrote about the 4.74 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D overclock achieved by SkatterBencher (Massman). As well as discussing the methods employed to achieve his HWBot verified top clock speed, we looked at the potential pitfalls and hazards of the only apparent route to overclock this interesting new chip - base clock (BCLK) overclocking. In brief, BCLK overclocking isn't very practical for any significant overclock. It will overclock not just your CPU but many other components connected to the motherboard, and some of these components don't take kindly to being stressed. Furthermore, BCLK overclocking can introduce "RTC Bugs," and system stability can be adversely affected if you push the BCLK away from the expected value of 100 MHz.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D OC validation (Image credit: Future)

Considering the BCLK overclocking drawbacks, this may be the reason that TSAIK, who has a significant presence on HWBot, hasn't yet submitted this AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D clock speed to the site and hasn't done much else with it but run CPU-Z validator.

Being on the MSI team means that TSAIK has access to the best components from the company, and the motherboard behind the 5.14 GHz overclock was the alluring MSI MEG X570 Godlike. The motherboard was running the 1.G5T2 BIOS (AGESA 1.2.0.6 Patch C), but perhaps MSI facilitated some under-test BIOS tweaks that enhanced the overclocking capabilities of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D for its in-house OC expert.

We are sure there are more exciting feats to be achieved using the unique PC gaming champion that is the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Updated BIOS files and extra efforts from the extreme overclocking fraternity may precipitate more unexpected overclocking and benchmarking records from this CPU in the coming weeks.