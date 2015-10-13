Acer's Predator X34 Monitor Hits The Market With Curved Display, Ultra-Wide QHD, G-Sync

At Computex in June, Tom's Hardware paid a visit to the Acer booth to try to get some answers about its upcoming Predator products. The company had recently revealed some upcoming products under the Predator name that included a desktop, tablet, laptops and an ultra-wide curved monitor. However, at Computex, Acer wasn't prepared to share many of the details.

In regards to the Predator X34, we were told that it is 34 inches, features a 21:9 aspect ratio with QHD resolution, and supports G-Sync. The company also told us that it would include two 7-watt speakers and would have an adjustable stand with tilt and height adjustments. Acer was not ready to share the rest of the specifications, nor would it talk about pricing and availability.

Rather than make an announcement with the details of the display and a future release date, Acer waited until the Predator X34 was ready for sale before talking about the full specifications.

Acer Predator X34 Resolution 3440 x 1440 Refresh Rate 60 Hz (overclockable to 100 Hz) Panel Type IPS Viewing Angle 178 degrees Contrast Ratio 100,000,000:1 Brightness 300 cd/m2 Color Reproduction 1.07 billion colors - 100 percent RGB Special Features ComfyView, Acer Eye Protect Audio Two 7w speakers with DTS Sound Inputs HDMI, Display Port 1.2, four USB 3.0 ports Stand Tilt (-5 to +35 degrees) Height (5-inches), VESA wall mount Warranty 3 years parts and labor

In addition to supporting G-Sync and featuring a curve, Acer has included its own technology to help reduce eye fatigue. Acer Eye Protect is meant to filter out some of the blue light that can be harmful to your eyes. The Predator X34 also features ComfyView, which is Acer's term for its matte screen finish.

The stand that Acer included with the Predator X34 has height and tilt adjustments, but it does not rotate, nor does it pivot. The designers did manage to integrate a stylish loop for cable routing at the bottom and what looks like a handy carrying handle at the top of the stand. It can also be replaced with a VESA-compatible stand or wall mount.

Acer's Predator X34 34-inch curved IPS G-Sync display is available now with a suggested price tag of $1,299.99.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.