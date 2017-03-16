A Closer Look At The Typhons In 'Prey'

Another trailer for Arkane Studios’ Prey is out, and its primary focus isn’t on protagonist Morgan Yu. Instead, the spotlight is on the enemies you’ll face throughout the Talos I space station.

The trailer takes the form of a Transtar Corporation internal video that provides a little more information about the Typhon aliens imprisoned within the station. Based on a small chart shown near the beginning of the video, it seems that the Typhon can involve into larger, more lethal forms by consuming organic matter. In an isolated space station, this usually means they will gobble up any human they see.

Typhons start out as the small-yet-sneaky Mimics, which can disguise themselves as inanimate objects such as chairs or boxes. Once they consume organic matter, they evolve into Weavers, which didn’t make an appearance in the video. However, its two evolved variants make an appearance.



Phantoms take on human-like forms and can prove to be elusive enemies because they can quickly teleport around the space station. They can also hurl damaging orbs of energy from a distance or use their limbs for close-quarters combat. One of the more possibly lethal Typhons are the Telepaths. Rather than fighting you direclty, they can use their psychic abilities to control "weaker-willed organisms." However, it seems that you can also be affected by its abilities, and you'll have to use a "Psychic Nullwave" device if you see one in the field.



We’re bound to see more dossiers on the Typhon in the coming weeks. In the meantime, you can check out our hands-on impressions of the game from last month. Prey arrives on May 5.

