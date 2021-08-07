PlayStation 3 Emulator Adds AMD FSR Upscaling

If you want to play games exclusively designed for Sony's PlayStation 3 on your pC, there is the RPCS3 emulator for that. And now this emulator supports AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technology. You can now play a PS3-exclusive Final Fantasy on a Windows-based PC with enhanced quality, it appears.

To do so, you need to use appropriate launchers like Magpie or Valve’s Wine implementation for Proton, reports VideoCardz. In general, this is not surprising as the technology seems to be heavily based on a well-known algorithm.

RPCS3 says that 62% of PS3 games are 'playable' with its emulator. There are also games that do not work well though, which is why there is a compatibility list.

Sony's PlayStation 3 is perhaps one of the most controversial consoles in terms of hardware. The game console is based on the Cell processor co-developed with IBM featuring one high-performance core as well as eight cores mostly focused on floating point processing. Being one of the first hybrid microprocessors, it received a lackluster welcome from software makers. This certainly makes it harder. Meanwhile, on the graphics side of things Sony's PS3 featured an Nvidia Tesla-based GPU, which is an architecture from 2005.

Porting a game designed exclusively for Sony's PS3 to another platform is both time consuming and counterproductive for game developers. This is where emulators come into play. To try this for yourself, visit the RPSC3 website.