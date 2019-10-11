Q3 2019 PC Shipments Up 4.7 Percent

For Q3 2019, the year-on-year grown for PC shipments is up by an average of 4.7 percent.

(Image credit: Canalys)



Due to various forces around the world, different markets perform differently throughout and over the years.

HP experienced the largest growth, shipping 8.5% more PCs than in Q3 2018, followed by Lenovo, who shipped 7.2% more units. Dell’s PC shipments went up by 5.2%, which left Apple and Acer trailing with 1.5% and 0.8%, respectively. The remainder of the brands combined saw shipments shrink by 0.1%. These top five vendors account for 79.6 percent of the total PC market share

Canalysis, the research firm responsible for these findings, reckons this growth has to do with stocking for holiday inventory as well as the upgrades to Windows 10, which would explain why Apple did not grow as much as its Windows-based competitors, Lenovo, HP, and Dell.

(Image credit: Canalys)

However, Rushabh Doshi, the Research Director of Canalys’ Mobility Services, said that “The PC market high is refreshing. However, there is a limit to how quickly leading vendors can ramp production. Intel remains a key bottleneck, with pressure on its 14nm supply not likely to see improvement until Q1 2020. However, the Intel CPU shortage provided leading PC vendors an advantage over smaller rivals drove HP and Lenovo to their best Q3 performance to-date. Going forward, leading vendors will have an opportunity to further consolidate the market and squeeze smaller vendors’ market share, if the Intel supply is not able to satisfy the spike in orders.”

The ‘free’ Windows 7 security updates are also coming to an end in January 2020, which can also clarify the spike in hardware orders, meaning it is likely that we will witness a similar pattern when the reports for Q4 2020 come in.