Play Pico Pong on a Raspberry Pi Pico or Tiny 2040

The team at Gurgle Apps is always getting creative with microelectronics but their latest project has us seriously excited! This time the family developed a Pong replica just for the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller.

Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects are compatible with different boards, and this one proved to have notable flexibility in the RP2040 environment. This game was tested and ran successfully on both a Raspberry Pi Pico and Pimoroni Tiny RP2040. It has knobs for controls and an OLED screen housed inside a small, 3D-printed cabinet.

(Image credit: Gurgle Apps)

To recreate the project, you'll need a Pico or a Tiny 2040, two potentiometers, a resistor, and an SSD1306 OLED display. There's also an optional speaker component but it isn't 100% necessary—though it does add a nice touch!

You can check out a video demo of the project on the official Gurgle Apps YouTube channel. The team provides everything you need to get started from a complete parts list to the Pico Pong app itself. Visit the Pico Pong project page on GitHub for a closer look at the code and maybe even build one of your own.