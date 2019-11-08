Razer Working on Left-Handed Naga Gaming Mouse Relaunch

(Image credit: Razer)

If you’re left-handed, most of the time you’re somewhat limited by your choices of ambidextrous mice, but once in a blue moon some gaming angel out there decides it’s time to give the lefties some love. Razer is taking that on with its announcement that it's bringing back the left-handed version of its Razer Naga gaming mouse.

The Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition has not two or three, but rather 12 buttons at the thumb area for macros. Because of a lack of demand, it was discontinued in 2014, seemingly upsetting a large group of potential customers.

The mouse is not only for left-handed folks, though. This mouse could also be good fit for right-handed users that have a disability preventing them from being able to effectively use their right hand, as Razer demonstrated in the video below.

Razer is currently gathering information about its target audience, asking potential customers to register for the mouse by answering a few simple questions about their use of mice. Then, when the left-handed Naga is finished in 2020, Razer will notify you that you can place your order.

Razer said that there's "still a lot more work to be done" on the mouse. However, we do hope that Razer will pull through and indeed open orders for this mouse in 2020. Otherwise, a lot of lefties will be left with nothing but false hope.