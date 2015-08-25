NZXT Announces Green-Accented 'Designed By Razer' S340

In 2014, Razer launched a program that invited case manufacturers to collaborate with the company to create Razer-branded cases that feature the company's signature design and styling. NZXT was the first company to take Razer up on the offer, and the two companies came up with the Designed by Razer NZXT H440. Today, both companies announced a follow up to that project: the Designed by Razer NZXT S340.
Razer said the licensed H440 was a great success for the company and was very eager to start working on a second project. The second case shares many of the Razer-specific features found on the H440: The color scheme is the same, with a matte black finish and bright green accents.
On the front you'll find the familiar triple-headed snake logo, which is lit from the inside, making the green logo glow. The power button is also surrounded by green LED lighting, and the two top-mounted USB 3.0 ports are green as well, rather than the traditional blue. Keeping with the green theme, the S340 features two underglow LED strips that illuminate the ground below the case.
Razer has replaced the clear window with a dark tinted panel. Behind the window, on the cable management bar, there is another illuminated snake logo that shines through the window, unless the LED lights are switched off using the toggle switch found on the back of the case.
The Designed by Razer NZXT S340 is available for pre-order from the NZXT web store for $99. Orders are expected to be filled by September 18.
Cant believe they kept the same cheapo dust filter.
Maybe they aren't the greatest quality anymore, but my ten year old copperhead that still works flawlessly begs to differ for their history. My Taipan has lasted about three years with no problems too, so I still don't see what all the fuss over their stuff breaking is about.
LOL. It's an S340 with a Razer logo on it... Razer didn't do anything but license its logo so NZXT could charge a price premium for some color-matched lights and plastic accents, along with a Razer "Snake" on the front.
Just finished building in one of the regular S340 cases, not a single sharp edge.
The base model of this case is fantastic really, not worth the additional 30~ dollars for Razer branding.
As for Razer products... The mice are overpriced for what you get and are flaky ( bf edition imperator that had a shoulder button stop working after a week)Their headsets are now absolute shit. between me and a friend we have bought 4 sets this year, I had a pair of krakens that hissed from USB power (oh hey we can save 5 cents not including a noise filter!) So I jumped ship then. He went on and bought two pair of carcherias which the cords failed after being plugged and unplugged from his system. Then a set of blacksharks which died after he got up without taking them off and they fell from 6'3'' onto a carpeted floor and died.
Their keyboards? Well my black widow still clacks like a champ.