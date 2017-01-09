Trending

Two Project Valerie Prototypes Stolen From CES, Razer Offers Reward For Return

By

A CES thief has made off with some of Razer’s incredibly valuable property--two of its triple-display Project Valerie laptops.

Razer CEO Min-Lian Tan first announced the theft via Twitter and Facebook early this morning, but the company has now issued an official statement:

This note is to confirm that two Razer Project Valerie laptop prototypes were stolen from the Razer booth at CES. The product was taken from the Razer press room at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2017. A $25,000 reward is being offered for original information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a criminal suspect. Razer, in its sole discretion, will decide who is entitled to a reward and in what amount. Razer may pay only a portion of the maximum reward offered. The decision will be based primarily upon law enforcement's evaluation of the value of the information provided. When there are multiple claimants, the reward will be shared in amounts determined by Razer. Razer associates are not eligible for the reward. This reward offer is good for one year from the date it is first offered, unless extended by Razer. Information about the theft can be sent to legal@razerzone.com. Razer will not publicly disclose material that it receives or details about respondents, except to those persons with whom Razer is directly working to resolve this matter or as may be required by law.

The theft occurred during what was likely a chaotic teardown of Razer’s suite on the Las Vegas Convention show floor. Note that there’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to the guilty party, good for a year from today.

It’s impossible to know at this time if the theft of these prototypes is the result of run-of-the-mill shameful thuggery or an act of corporate espionage. We do know that Razer has other prototypes safely stashed elsewhere, so fortunately for the engineers and product designers who have worked on this project, all is not lost.

If you have information to share with Razer, you can do so by emailing its legal team.

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dstarr3 09 January 2017 21:09
    Huh. And people were criticizing this for not being very portable.
    Reply
  • Jeff Fx 09 January 2017 21:13
    I was going to turn the thief in, but nah.

    Razer, in its sole discretion, will decide who is entitled to a reward and in what amount. Razer may pay only a portion of the maximum reward offered.
    Reply
  • Mr5oh 09 January 2017 21:27
    @Jeff FX, I've got to agree, there are more caveat's on that statement / reward then I've ever seen for a reward. They definitely must have had a lawyer write that. I'm sure they have good intentions, but it sure reads like they don't want to pay out anything.
    Reply
  • bit_user 09 January 2017 21:38
    19133350 said:
    They definitely must have had a lawyer write that.
    I was thinking maybe someone from their rebates or warranties department.
    Reply
  • BadActor 09 January 2017 21:43
    I think I would have had some kind of tracking and recovery software on a mega dollar laptop like those...
    Reply
  • nycalex 09 January 2017 22:06
    who's the scumbag that steals prototypes?

    what is the world coming to? jesus!

    btw, i got a laptop with 3 screens if anyone is interested. it's a little on the heavy side and not too portable, but it has 3 screens.......
    Reply
  • timeconsumer 09 January 2017 22:08
    I have a feeling a couple people from Razer are updating their resume right now.
    Reply
  • IslandFarmer 09 January 2017 22:31
    It would be hilarious if the theives went through their support and RMA process to give the laptops back. If they even accepted the return the laptops wouldn't be back in the R&D department's hands for months!

    Jokes aside my experience with Razer as a company has been horrible. Their sales, rebates, shipping and support procedures seem just as criminal as stealing laptops. I don't care how nice their laptops are I'm never buying one again.
    Reply
  • memadmax 09 January 2017 22:42
    Ask linus, he probably knows.

    ^.^
    Reply
  • Jay_29 10 January 2017 00:15
    This feels more like a publicity stunt than theft. It's okay though, those laptops will go defective within 30 days, rendering them worthless.
    Reply