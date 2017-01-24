Capcom Releases 'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard' Launch Trailer, Details Upcoming DLC

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is out today, and Capcom released a new launch trailer to celebrate the terrifying game. In addition, the company also released details on upcoming content for the title.

As if you need any more convincing, the launch trailer provides a sneak peek into the horrors that are in store for you. As Ethan Winters, the search for your missing wife takes you to an abandoned plantation in Dulvey, Louisiana. The Baker family, the owners of the property, have been missing for some time, but exploring the abandoned area will reveal horrors that are waiting for a new victim.

In terms of additional gameplay, Capcom has plans for three downloadable content (DLC) packs coming in the next few months. The first pack is called “Banned Footage Vol. 1,” and it includes two scenarios plus an additional game mode. “Banned Footage Vol. 2” also features the same amount of content. It seems that PlayStation owners will get them first when they come out on January 31 for $10 and February 14 for $15, respectively, but they’re also available as part of the Deluxe Edition of the game as well as the Season Pass. One thing of note is that the extra game mode in each pack doesn't support the PlayStation VR. You can take a look at the DLC packs in detail below.



Banned Footage Vol. 1Bedroom: Figure out how to escape from a locked room — but don’t let Marguerite Baker know you’ve been out of bed.Nightmare: Fend off waves of enemies and survive until morning while crafting useful items and traps to stay alive.Extra Mode: Ethan Must Die: A tough-as-nails mode separate from the tapes and story of the main game. (Does not support PS VR).Banned Footage Vol. 221: Gamble life and limb in a deadly game run by Lucas Baker.Daughters: See what the Baker family was like before the tragic events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.Extra Mode: Jack’s 55th Birthday: Race against the clock and feed Jack tons of food in this comical extra game mode separate from the tapes and story of the main game. (Does not support PS VR)

In addition to the two announced packs, Capcom also plans to release a new story episode titled “Not a Hero,” which will be a free add-on for all players. The episode will feature a new story that is separate from the main game, and it’s expected to come out some time in the spring. In the meantime, there should be enough horrifying elements in the game to keep you at the edge of your seat and within arm’s reach of a new pair of pants.