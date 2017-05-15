Roccat's Owl Eye Mouse Sensor Shipping On Kone EMP, Kone Pure, And Wireless Leadr (Update: Leadr Now Available)

Update, 5/15/17, 7:13am PT: Roccat announced that the Leadr wireless mouse is now available. We found it listed only on Roccat's own site, and it costs $140. If you're a "Roccateer" (someone who's registered at least one piece of Roccat hardware), the price drops to $126.



Original article, 1/14/17, 5am PT:



At CES 2017, Roccat debuted not only a trio of mice (not to mention an analog gaming keyboard), but its own mouse sensor, which is the result of a venture with PixArt.

The Owl-Eye, Not To Be Confused With The Eagle Eye...

Called the Owl-Eye, Roccat built its sensor by modifying a PixArt 3360 sensor; the special Roccat version is dubbed the “PixArt 3361.” The company proclaimed that it offers true 1:1 accuracy. You can configure it with a so-called Distance Control Unit (DCU), and the DPI range is 100-12,000. Roccat, though, recommends using 400-3,000 DPI (allegedly, a range pro gamers tend to prefer).

It has a 70Hz system clock and sits in a “16-pin molded lead-frame DIP package with integrated IR LED.”

The new sensor is shipping on all three of Roccat’s new mice: the wireless Leadr, the ergonomic Kone EMP, and the Kone Pure 2017 (for the slim-handed).

Look Ma, No Wires

Wireless gaming mice like the Leadr tend to have a few inherent disadvantages compared to their wired brethren. By dint of the wireless connection, there can be lag and latency issues, and of course one must consider battery life. The battery tends to add weight to the mouse, too. Roccat promised that this mouse will suffer no such lag or latency, and you won't run out of a charge mid-game because of its charging dock and “top-up cable.”

It operates over 2.4GHz, and the wireless module is in the dock itself. Roccat promises 20 hours of battery life, but if you need to charge up in-game, you can remove the cable from the back of the dock and plug it into the mouse. It will charge back up while the cable is connected. When you want to remove the cable again, there’s a release--which also ensures that the cable won’t accidentally pop out when you’re playing.

One of the key features of the Leadr is an odd little trigger mounted just above the thumb rest area. Roccat said that it’s essentially a joystick--an analog control.

The Leadr should be available mid-April, and it will cost about $140. That undercuts one of its closest competitors, the wireless Razer Mamba, by $10.

What Is The Plural Of “Kone”?

In addition to the Leadr, Roccat has a pair of Kone mice--the Kone EMP and the Kone Pure 2017.

The Kone EMP is essentially the successor to the Kone XTD. Designed to be an ergonomic option for those with moderately- and larger-sized hands, it has RGB lighting that wends around both edges of the mouse’s shapely top. Note that even though it’s aimed at those with heavy mitts, it’s actually a fairly light mouse, at 116g.

A key feature is the four-way movement of the scroll wheel, which Roccat calls the “4D Titan wheel.”

The Kone EMP has seven buttons (left/right click, two DPI switchers, two left-side navigation buttons, and the aforementioned 4D scroll wheel), and it supports Roccat's Swarm software. It does, though, have 512KB of onboard storage for macros.

The Kone Pure 2017 is similar to the Kone EMP in many ways, but it’s really the successor to the original Kone Pure. It’s 91% the size of the other Kone mice, and it’s quite the flyweight at a mere 88g, making it one of the lightest gaming mice you’ll find. It’s aimed at those with smallish hands, and it boasts of a “pro-grip coating” as well as “enhanced button handling.”

Expect the Kone EMP to land at the end of January for $80; the svelte Kone Pure is coming mid-April (the same time as the Leadr) for $60.

