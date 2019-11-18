SATA Savings: Samsung 860 EVO 500GB Now $59

The Black Friday tech deals season is already upon us. We're seeing great prices on a number of storage devices, because SSDs are always one of the first things to go on sale.

If you're looking for a 2.5-inch SATA drive to upgrade from an old hard drive or add more capacity, Samsung's 860 Evo SSD could be your best choice. This week, Best Buy has the drive for $59.99, reduced from a regular price of $69.99 (MSRP of $99.99)

Samsung 860 Evo 500GB SATA SSD: was $69 now $59

This 2.5-inch SATA drive is rated for read / write speeds of 550 MBps / 520 MBps. Its bundled software makes transferring your existing disk image easy.View Deal

One of the Best SSDs you can buy, the Samsung 860 Evo combines solid performance with good reliability and helpful bundled software. Samsung's stellar reputation in the SSD space also makes this a no-brainer buy.