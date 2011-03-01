Deal of the Day: Sandy Bridge HP Laptops

HP Direct Store is offering up to $280 in savings + $150 stackable coupon on its new HP Pavilion dv6t Quad Edition (dv6tqe) Laptop with optional multi-touch screen and 2nd generation 2011 Core i7 Quad options.HP is also offering FREE 6GB RAM Upgrade ($60 savings), FREE 750GB Hard Drive, 50% off two 6-cell batteries, and FREE shipping.At just 1.21-inch thin and weighing 5.5 lbs, the HP dv6 Quad Edition sports brushed aluminum finish in stream argento (metal). In addition to Multi-touch screen, optional upgrades include Blu-ray, Fingerprint Reader, Backlit keyboard, and 1GB ATI Mobility Radeon HD 6570 graphics.Click here for the deal details.

HP direct store is offering the 17.3-inch HP Pavilion dv7 Quad Edition (dv7tqe) Laptop equipped with 2nd Generation Intel processor, with best deal starting at $1,249.99 - $300 coupon code = $949.99 with FREE shipping. Also get FREE upgrade to Blu-ray ($100 value), Free 6GB memory & 750GB Hard Drive, and $20 off Microsoft Office 2010 Home & Student.The redesigned HP dv7t Quad Edition (dv7tqe) Laptop sports brushed aluminum chassis in stream argento (metal) finish and measures 1.25-inch thin. Also features Altec Lansing speakers w/Beats Audio & HP Triple Bass Subwoofer, TrueVision HD webcam, 2nd generation Core i7 CPU and 1GB ATI Mobility Radeon HD 6570 DirectX 11 discrete graphics.Click here for the deal details.