Deal of the Day: Sandy Bridge HP Laptops

Save on the cutting edge laptop processor technology.

HP Direct Store is offering up to $280 in savings + $150 stackable coupon on its new HP Pavilion dv6t Quad Edition (dv6tqe) Laptop with optional multi-touch screen and 2nd generation 2011 Core i7 Quad options.HP is also offering FREE 6GB RAM Upgrade ($60 savings), FREE 750GB Hard Drive, 50% off two 6-cell batteries, and FREE shipping.At just 1.21-inch thin and weighing 5.5 lbs, the HP dv6 Quad Edition sports brushed aluminum finish in stream argento (metal). In addition to Multi-touch screen, optional upgrades include Blu-ray, Fingerprint Reader, Backlit keyboard, and 1GB ATI Mobility Radeon HD 6570 graphics.Click here for the deal details.

HP direct store is offering the 17.3-inch HP Pavilion dv7 Quad Edition (dv7tqe) Laptop equipped with 2nd Generation Intel processor, with best deal starting at $1,249.99 - $300 coupon code = $949.99 with FREE shipping. Also get FREE upgrade to Blu-ray ($100 value), Free 6GB memory & 750GB Hard Drive, and $20 off Microsoft Office 2010 Home & Student.The redesigned HP dv7t Quad Edition (dv7tqe) Laptop sports brushed aluminum chassis in stream argento (metal) finish and measures 1.25-inch thin. Also features Altec Lansing speakers w/Beats Audio & HP Triple Bass Subwoofer, TrueVision HD webcam, 2nd generation Core i7 CPU and 1GB ATI Mobility Radeon HD 6570 DirectX 11 discrete graphics.Click here for the deal details.

  • ProDigit10 01 March 2011 05:26
    a laptop with a corei7 could be a monster eating battery life.
    I'll wait until they go down a bit in price.
  • netsql 01 March 2011 05:33
    on 17", the mouse pad is not centered.
    Do I need to get an apple to get a mouse pad that is centered?
  • amk09 01 March 2011 05:57
    The new quadcore i7's are much more efficient than previous generations, I don't get why people don't understand this. Newer CPU's are almost always more efficient than previous generations, ESPECIALLY notebook CPU's.
  • jerreece 01 March 2011 05:59
    netsqlon 17", the mouse pad is not centered.Do I need to get an apple to get a mouse pad that is centered?
    LOL My desktop doesn't have a centered mouse pad either. DANGIT I GOT RIPPED OFF!!! WTF!
  • Anomalyx 01 March 2011 06:04
    netsqlon 17", the mouse pad is not centered.Do I need to get an apple to get a mouse pad that is centered?Apple was made for people like you... people who care more that the mousepad is centered than whether the computer sucks or not.
  • 01 March 2011 06:49
    hmmmm what was the problem with sandy bridge again? did they fixed it? or does this laptop comes with problems?
  • littlec 01 March 2011 06:57
    AnomalyxApple was made for people like you... people who care more that the mousepad is centered than whether the computer sucks or not.
    Aint that the truth.. To repeat again what has been said you DO NOT center a touchpad on a laptop keyboard with a numpad do you know why? cause if it's f-ing centered you will be resting your right palm on it every time you type. /FACEPALM

    doctorpinkhmmmm what was the problem with sandy bridge again? did they fixed it? or does this laptop comes with problems?
    A very good question I was wondering this myself... hmm maybe this is why it is so cheap? :P lol that would be a fail..
  • Nexus52085 01 March 2011 07:14
    littlecAint that the truth.. To repeat again what has been said you DO NOT center a touchpad on a laptop keyboard with a numpad do you know why? cause if it's f-ing centered you will be resting your right palm on it every time you type. /FACEPALMA very good question I was wondering this myself... hmm maybe this is why it is so cheap? lol that would be a fail..Thank you! It just seems like common sense, but I guess some people need to have those things pointed out for them.
  • jamoise 01 March 2011 08:10
    The problem with sandy bridge was when people used sata ports other than 0 and 1, the funny thing with a laptop is, unless your running a dual hdd laptop, your not going to use any other ports than 0 and 1, and in fact none of the other ports are even available to connect to, hence they didn't recall most laptop because the flaw would not effect them in anyway.
    Reply
  • dimar 01 March 2011 10:58
    They can still use the "bad" chips if the main HDD and optical drive are on the main SATA 6Gb ports, and eSATA and additional HDD are on external chip such as Marvell or similar...
