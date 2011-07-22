The Average HDD is Now 590 GB in Capacity

The average size is about 590 GB, which is an increase of 39 percent year-over-year, Steve Luczo, Seagate's CEO said. Total industry demand for hard drive storage media climbed to an astounding 330,000 PB within the past year.
Seagate shipped 52 million hard drives with a combined capacity of more than 29,000 PB in the most recent quarter, while the output for the year reached 199 million units. Seagate reported revenue of $2.9 billion and net income of $119 million for the quarter.
WD slightly exceeded Samsung's shipments with about 54 million units during the quarter. WD reported revenue of $2.4 billion and a net income of about $193 million.
Are you kidding? I have 2 1TB discs that are about full to the brim that has my whole movie collection (ripped and cleaned up all my DVDs), plus my music, and then projects I have done over the years. I recently did a wedding video, and the editing process alone took about 400GB for what ended up being a 2.5GB product. And dont even get me started on system drive space, I recently moved to a 500GB drive because my LEGAL programs alone take well over 200GB, and that is just Win7, and Adobe suite, office, 6-7 games, and a few utilities.
I work at a place that does refurbished computers for people who have never used a computer before, and it baffles me when they come in a year later for repair and they only have a handful of mp3s and a few word docs on it. I mean, how do you live with less than a TB of data?