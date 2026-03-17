Enthusiast reverse engineers world’s smallest HDD to access data with help from an old Nokia N91 and OpenClaw — open source USB bridge unlocks 0.85-inch mechanical Toshiba drive from 2004

Maker Will Whang has designed and open sourced an MK4001MTD USB Bridge. This is a USB mass storage compatible device which facilitates the use of the world’s smallest mechanical hard drives (obsolete for many years) with modern tech.

MK4001MTD reading test - Windows XP and macOS - YouTube Watch On

Toshiba launched its 0.85-inch MK4001MTD hard drives in 2004, offering an attractive-at-the -time balance of capacity and pricing. However, as they were sidelined quite rapidly due to the advance of flash memory tech, not many device designs adopted them. This has led to these tiny HDDs, and the data upon them, basically getting lost in time.

Whang explains that several prior attempts had been made at accessing the obsolete MK4001MTD drives, but they had fallen at various hurdles. So, the maker decided to start collecting working (and non-working) units to see if they could crack this particular old storage nut.

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