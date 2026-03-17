Enthusiast reverse engineers world’s smallest HDD to access data with help from an old Nokia N91 and OpenClaw — open source USB bridge unlocks 0.85-inch mechanical Toshiba drive from 2004

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Tinkerer used AI to jump some hurdles, such as writing firmware for this obsolete storage.

The MK4001MTD USB Bridge
(Image credit: Will Whang)

Maker Will Whang has designed and open sourced an MK4001MTD USB Bridge. This is a USB mass storage compatible device which facilitates the use of the world’s smallest mechanical hard drives (obsolete for many years) with modern tech.

MK4001MTD reading test - Windows XP and macOS - YouTube MK4001MTD reading test - Windows XP and macOS - YouTube
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Whang explains that several prior attempts had been made at accessing the obsolete MK4001MTD drives, but they had fallen at various hurdles. So, the maker decided to start collecting working (and non-working) units to see if they could crack this particular old storage nut.

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