Trending

Seasonic Intros Its First Titanium PSU And Lighting Cube Line

By

Seasonic is finally introducing its first 80 Plus Titanium efficiency PSU with 850 W capacity. The company is also showcasing its new 80 Plus Gold Lighting Cube PSU line with 750 W and 850 W capacity options.

At Computex 2015, Seasonic is showcasing some of its new PSUs, including a shiny new Titanium unit with 850 W capacity and up to 94 percent efficiency at typical load with 115V input. This is Seasonic's first Titanium efficiency product, and it seems the company has been working on it for quite some time.

According to Seasonic's statements, this platform uses a high temperature rating (up to 105 degrees Celsius), Japanese capacitors, and includes all available protection features in order to be highly reliable.

Seasonic's Lighting Cube PSU line also made its debut at Computex. Both of the units in this new line, with 750 W and 850 W capacities, are being showcased at the company's booth. These units feature a new cool look along with an LED fan and 80 Plus Gold efficiency.

Users are able to switch between five different fan speed modes with a push of a button and at the same time change the LED lighting, which is different for each cooling stage. These PSUs are mostly for gamers and modders who fancy an out of the ordinary PSU for their systems.

Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • anort3 03 June 2015 04:55
    So is this Titanium unit an all new high end platform from Seasonic or a continuation of the X and Platinum series? The LED models look good.
    Reply
  • PaulBags 03 June 2015 08:45
    For the hybrid/normal mode switch I'd like to see them use something that can't be accidentially switched instead of a rocker.
    Reply
  • atheus 03 June 2015 12:37
    Ah finally PSU's with integrated colored lights. Now all I am waiting for is a PSU that plays music of various genres when the load changes, starting off with some mario brothers music and ending with the theme song to Attack on Titan (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-SpHrJf7VU).
    Reply
  • DasHotShot 03 June 2015 12:47
    I want Tony Starck's "Jarvis" to be my OS...that will be the day when I will no longer require anything else
    Reply
  • Daniel Ladishew 03 June 2015 13:27
    Why do manufacturers believe that Gamers (or anyone else for that matter) are willing to reach around a computer (or inside one) to push a button to change fan speeds or any other setting?? Maybe i'm wrong, but it seems to me that they should focus on software that handles this type of thing, either with custom fan curves or hotkey presets.
    Reply
  • DasHotShot 03 June 2015 13:32
    It's not something you would regularly change, however I see your point in a way.

    The other thing is, many users who buy this kind of gear don't keep it in a closed case design all the time. They often tinker and becnhmark etc so they have testbenches or open cases and so on.

    Once you have found your settings you seal it up and don't really touch it again.

    I think this is their side of the argument....maybe not.
    Reply
  • Saberus 03 June 2015 18:13
    I would like it if it had a profile that would change the LED color to reflect temperature.
    Reply
  • Xenophage 03 June 2015 18:36
    ask about the Asus MG279Q monitor and why it ISN'T OUT YET
    Reply