Tobii Demos SteelSeries Sentry Eye Tracker At CES

Tobii has been working with SteelSeries to develop the Sentry Eye Tracker for some time, and at CES Unveiled we had the opportunity to see it in action. Even though the demo was short and only provided a small glimpse of the device's full potential, it certainly has the ability to take off in the gaming peripherals market.

Our demo featured a man walking through the desert, and by using the Sentry Eye Tracker, players can press a single button to activate the device and use their eyes to pick up an object like a rock and crush it to bits. The lag time between eye movement and the action occurring on the screen was almost nonexistent.

The Sentry Eye Tracker can also be used as the game's camera. Players can look left, right, up, or down from their character to simulate the feeling of actually looking around instead of moving the mouse across a surface. Tobii also has plans to use the device to interact with NPCs in the game. By making eye contact with them, players can begin a conversation. Or start a fight. Whatever you're in the mood for.

The company originally stated that the eye tracker would be available after CES, but they showed us a ready-to-ship product that will cost gamers $199. Considering what we saw at the demo, Tobii is definitely on the right track with the peripheral. While it may not immediately replace mice in the near future, it's certainly an interesting device that adds another layer of immersion during gameplay.

