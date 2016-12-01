Trending

SilverStone Adds Two New Colors For Primera PM01 Case Series

SilverStone added two new color options, Matte Black and Titanium, to the Primera PM01 ATX and micro-ATX case series.

Primera is Spanish for "first-class." SilverStone introduced the product line in May 2016 with only black and white color options. Now it's added two new options to the lineup and dropped the recommended price from $110 to just $94 for the matte black PM01CR-W and $98 for the titanium PM01TR-W.

The cases are otherwise identical to the ones showed off at Computex in June. Primera PM01 cases include three 140mm LED fans, a built-in four-segment LED controller, and a race car-inspired mesh intake panel that lets all those pretty lights shine through the case's plastic shell.

SilverStone said the new color options are available now, but retailers don't appear to have stocked the cases yet. Amazon, Newegg, and other sellers are still only listing the black PM01BR-W and the white PM01WA-W.

Case TypeFull Tower
MaterialPiano paint plastic outer shell, steel body
Side WindowYes
Drive Bays-4x 2.5'' or 3.5"  -5x 2.5"
Slots7
Motherboard Form FactorsATX (12" x10.7") , Micro ATX
I/O2x USB 3.02x USB 2.0 HD Audio
CoolingTop: 3 x 120mm fan  or 2 x 140mm fanFront: 3x 140mm RGB LED fan  (included)Rear: 1x 140mm fan (included)
Radiator SupportFront: 1 x 240 / 280 / 360 mmTop: 1 x 240 / 280 / 360 mmRear: 1 x 120 / 140 mm
Fan / LED ControllerYes
Dimensions (W x H x D)220mm x 571mm  x 560mm
CompatibilityCPU Cooler: 180 mm GPU: 425mmPSU: 240mm
MSRP$94 (matte black) $98 (titanium)
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechMivec 01 December 2016 20:17
    Primera means "first" actually
  • Dark Lord of Tech 01 December 2016 22:00
    Look like the NZXT Phantom series.
  • Antykain 14 December 2016 01:38
    @TECHMIVEC Primera means 'first class' and 'the best' as well,
