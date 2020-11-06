Silverstone Introduces World's First 1000W SFX Power Supply

SFX PSUs are great compact units for small form factor builds and have come in all wattage sizes from 350-450W up to 750-850W configurations, until now. Silverstone has an all-new SST-SX1000-LPT SFX PSU with a whopping 1000W capacity, a world-first for SFX power supplies. Availability is unknown at this time.

The SST-SX1000-LPT SFX is an 80 PLUS Platinum certified 1000W fully modular PSU with an SFX-L form factor, the unit comes with all the necessary cables you'll need for a high-end machine, including one 24 pin, one 4+4 pin CPU connector, dual 6+2 PCI-E connectors, four SATA connectors, three molex, and one 4p floppy connector.



Specs-wise the unit features 25A +3.3V and +5V rails, the +12V is capable of 83.3A, +5VSB 3.0A, and the -12V 0.3A. For efficiency, the unit is capable of around 90% efficiency at 20%-100% load which is very good. For cooling the SST-SX1000-LPT SFX features a 120mm fan with a passive mode that enables under 200W of power consumption. If you maintain 300-700W of power consumption the fan spins at a very low 900RPM, as you go beyond 800W of power consumption, the fan starts to spin much faster around 1400-1750RPM. Keep in mind, this is an impressive amount of power going thru a very tiny PSU, so audible cooling near 1000W of load should be expected.

Overall, the unit looks like a perfect solution for feeding today's power-hungry gaming machines. With the introduction of Nvidia's Ampere GPUs and Intel's 10th Generation of Core CPUs, power consumption has gone up significantly for high-end systems, making 750W power supplies a requirement to power these behemoths. With the SST-SX1000-LPT SFX you'll have extra headroom to spare and high power efficiency if you need a compact PSU in your power-hungry PC.