This is What Steam Gamers Have Installed on PC

As part of its information gathering, Valve has compiled and published the opt-in survey results from Windows users of what sort of software they have installed on their gaming machines.

Steam, naturally, was installed on 100 percent of the machines. Adobe Flash was close with being installed on 96.79 percent of the machines. Then the third most popular software was Adobe Acrobat at 73.18 percent.

Firefox is the clear alternative browser of choice, as it was on 63.05 percent of machines. Chrome, on the other hand, was on 11.56 percent.

Various Microsoft software make up much of the top parts of the list, such as Office, Silverlight, Live Messenger, Games for Windows, and Windows Media Player.

QuickTime was on 43.95 percent, while Skype was on 41.75 percent of PCs.

It also seems that a third of gamers are also BitTorrent users. By far the most popular BitTorrent client is µTorrent at 29.41 percent of machines. The official BitTorrent client has 5.28 percent and BitComet held 2.44 percent.

