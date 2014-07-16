SteelSeries Slaps Dota 2 Theme on Rival Mouse

SteelSeries revealed a new gaming mouse on Tuesday: the Rival Dota 2 Edition. This mouse is based on the original SteelSeries Rival, but has a Dota 2 theme.

The mouse has an ergonomic design, a 6500 DPI optical sensor, a 1000 Hz polling rate, six programmable buttons and 16.8 million color illumination with two color zones. The rear of the mouse has a nameplate, which comes with the text "DOTA 2" engraved. If you have access to a 3D printer you can take one of the additional nameplates, print something on it, and replace the original.

With Rival Dota 2 Edition you won't only be buying a themed optical gaming mouse, you will also get an exclusive in-game item: Hell’s Glare for Doom.

Pricing for the mouse is set at $69.99.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.