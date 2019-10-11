Microsoft Fixes Surface Book 2 CPU Throttling, GPU Issues

Microsoft has finally patched an issue that some Surface Book 2 users have been facing over the last few months in which the processor would throttle at 0.4 GHz.



The company has released firmware updates for that issue, as well as a problem in which the GPU disappeared from the device manager.



The full changelog is available here, and you can download the firmware here. The firmware updates are for Surface Book 2 with Windows 10 1803.



An additional firmware update has been released to improve battery stability.



In theory, the GPU issue being solved should allow Surface Book 2 owners to finally upgrade to the latest version of Windows 10, version 1903, though we'll see what happens once a critical mass of Surface Book 2 owners get the new firmware.