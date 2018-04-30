Trending

TeamGroup Launches An RGB-Lit SATA SSD

By announcing an RGB-lit SSD, TeamGroup is already in rarified territory. But merely slapping some RGB accents onto an SSD wasn’t enough for the company--it had to go and create what it calls the most lit of all RGB-lit SSDs. ("Lit" in the literal sense, not the colloquialism. We hope.)

We’re not kidding. TeamGroup cites the 5:3 “ratio of non-luminous area to luminous area” as one of the T-Force Delta RGB's defining aspects. The 2.5” SSD comes in two styles: a static RGB version called the “simple” and a digital-RGB version called the “magnificent.” Lighting control on both versions is done through a separate connection. The difference is that the static version connects to standard 4-pin or 5-pin RGB headers, and the digital-RGB version connects to 3-pin digital-RGB headers. The T-Force Delta’s surface has two lighting sections but really only one zone.

If you’re thinking that TeamGroup is selling the T-Force Delta’s aesthetics harder than its performance, well, you're probably right. We don’t know much about what’s inside the fancy RGB covers. The SSD uses an unspecified type of 3D NAND flash and an unspecified SATA SSD controller. The drive comes in three capacities: 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB. Performance specs listed for the T-Force Delta are also scarce, with TeamGroup only listing up to 560/510 (read/write MB/s) speeds and 90K/85K (read/write) max IOPs for the 1TB version. The only endurance spec provided is a MTBF of 1M hours, but TeamGroup didn’t give the daily write amount used to calculate this. The drive is otherwise warrantied for three years.

TeamGroup did not announce pricing and availability of the T-Force Delta RGB.

Capacities250GB500GB1TB
Form Factor2.5" SATA III (6Gb/s)2.5" SATA III (6Gb/s)2.5" SATA III (6Gb/s)
ControllerUnknownUnknownUnknown
DRAMUnknownUnknownUnknown
FlashUnknown type of 3D NANDUnknown type of 3D NANDUnknown type of 3D NAND
Sequential Read560MB/s560MB/s560MB/s
Sequential Write500MB/s500MB/s510MB/s
Random ReadUp To 90,000 IOPSUp To 90,000 IOPSUp To 90,000 IOPS
Random WriteUp To 80,000 IOPSUp To 80,000 IOPSUp To 85,000 IOPS
EnduranceUnknownUnknownUnknown
Warranty3 Years3 Years3 Years
  • AnimeMania 30 April 2018 18:19
    They should have made an RGB SSD cover that you could just slide over your existing SSD with maybe a passthrough port for the PSU cable to power it. This would make them affordable and you could put empty covers in your case where the SSDs would be visible for extra bling.
  • Co BIY 30 April 2018 18:34
    animemania - Lets build this thing and retire early!
  • WyomingKnott 30 April 2018 21:42
    To each her own. My wiring is so ugly that I build in a case without windows, so the LED bling would be wasted.
  • LeeRains 03 May 2018 03:39
    I don’t understood why RGB lights on PC peripherals are such a big selling point? It’s seems like it’d be a pretty niche thing. What would you do if you had a girl over? How would explain your “amusement park in a PC” without derailing everything?
  • WyomingKnott 03 May 2018 17:23
    Some of us like pretty computers. Some of us pimp out our cars. It's a matter of taste, enjoy what you enjoy and let others enjoy their things. Yes, it's niche.
    I hate brussels sprouts, but I don't question why other people it them.
