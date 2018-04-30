TeamGroup Launches An RGB-Lit SATA SSD

By announcing an RGB-lit SSD, TeamGroup is already in rarified territory. But merely slapping some RGB accents onto an SSD wasn’t enough for the company--it had to go and create what it calls the most lit of all RGB-lit SSDs. ("Lit" in the literal sense, not the colloquialism. We hope.)

We’re not kidding. TeamGroup cites the 5:3 “ratio of non-luminous area to luminous area” as one of the T-Force Delta RGB's defining aspects. The 2.5” SSD comes in two styles: a static RGB version called the “simple” and a digital-RGB version called the “magnificent.” Lighting control on both versions is done through a separate connection. The difference is that the static version connects to standard 4-pin or 5-pin RGB headers, and the digital-RGB version connects to 3-pin digital-RGB headers. The T-Force Delta’s surface has two lighting sections but really only one zone.

If you’re thinking that TeamGroup is selling the T-Force Delta’s aesthetics harder than its performance, well, you're probably right. We don’t know much about what’s inside the fancy RGB covers. The SSD uses an unspecified type of 3D NAND flash and an unspecified SATA SSD controller. The drive comes in three capacities: 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB. Performance specs listed for the T-Force Delta are also scarce, with TeamGroup only listing up to 560/510 (read/write MB/s) speeds and 90K/85K (read/write) max IOPs for the 1TB version. The only endurance spec provided is a MTBF of 1M hours, but TeamGroup didn’t give the daily write amount used to calculate this. The drive is otherwise warrantied for three years.

TeamGroup did not announce pricing and availability of the T-Force Delta RGB.