Razer Tops PC Tech Support Test, MSI Brings Up the Rear

Razer earned the top spot among Windows PC makers in Laptop Mag's Tech Support Showdown, the site's annual undercover test that ranks the performance of the companies' support across call centers, web site offerings and social media.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Razer came in at number two earning 88 out of 100 possible points, just behind Apple (91 out of 100). Razer improved by adding more and better support phone support and making great use of social media, including Reddit.

Among other PC vendors, Dell came in third place (78 points. Laptop Mag combined Dell and Alienware), Asus and Acer grappled for fifth and sixth. MSI came in dead last, with a poor showing at 30 out of 100.

Razer's ascendance is notable. Last year it came in ninth place, due to unresponsive phone support. MSI was in last place in 2018 as well, largely due to the same poor-quality website, inaccurate phone support and non-responsive social media accounts that plagued it in 2019.

You can read more detailed explanations of each company's performance over on Laptop Mag.