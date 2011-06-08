Trending

It's A Fanless Cooler For Your 2.5" Drive

This fanless cooler for 2.5-inch HDDs and SSDs features an aluminum chassis and thermal compound pads.

We all know that hard drives can get hot too, especially when we're thrashing platters with benchmarks, playing resource-hogging games or pushing large tombs of multimedia across multiple folders. Like the CPU and the GPU, the drive can take some user abuse, but also like its desktop/notebook comrades, sometimes it needs a little TLC to keep data running smoothly.

Recognizing the needs of the HDD and SSD, cooling expert Scythe has created a fanless cooler called the Himuro Mini. The drawback to this heat reliever is that it only supports 2.5-inch SATA or IDE drives – those looking to keep their 3.5-inch drives are directed to the larger Himuro HDD cooler. Both can fit within a 3.5-inch drive bay, but the Himuro Mini is designed to use its thermal conductive sheets as spacers to fit snug within the larger bay.

According to Scythe, the new cooler supports drives up to 15-mm thick. It's constructed of two high-quality aluminum shells which completely engulfs the drive in a makeshift 2-mm chassis. These two shells are lined with a thermal compound pad for maximum heat transference -- two additional thermal compound pads are even thrown into the mix to reduce vibrations (see left).

To round out the package, four screw blocks made of rubber also help reduce vibrations and can be adjusted to fit various bays. That said, consumers receive a reduction in heat and noise all in one ingenious design. The Himuro Mini is launching in Europe this week for 14,25 EUR (excl. VAT/TAX), and is expected to hit Scythe USA's branch shortly.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • HansVonOhain 08 June 2011 06:37
    I little too late since new SSD's and HDD's run very cool.

    Also it is a little expensive for essentially a block of aluminum and some pads.
  • aznguy0028 08 June 2011 06:43
    HansVonOhainI little too late since new SSD's and HDD's run very cool.Also it is a little expensive for essentially a block of aluminum and some pads.My thoughts exactly, besides, the great majority of computer cases have a front intake fan that blows over the hdd cages already.
  • danwat1234 08 June 2011 07:13
    2.5" laptop drives run very very very very very cool as it is ...7200RPM, something like 1.8 watts when accessing full tilt, 1 watt when idle...It is the ultimate green drive for your desktop, besides $1000 SSDs.

    IMO, this cooler would only be good for a naked velociraptor or a Seagate Constellation.

  • danwat1234 08 June 2011 07:15
    But, for $20, doesn't seem like a bad deal if you want to properly mount a 2.5" drive in your tower... But I personally would do without it
  • mister g 08 June 2011 07:19
    If that isn't enough and you still want one just go down to eBay or something and grab Western Digital's VelociRaptor cages, should keep it cool though it won't fit in other form factors or reduce vibrations. danwat got that in before I logged in.
  • eddieroolz 08 June 2011 08:17
    For the diehard silent-PC fanatic. Other than that, not much utility.
  • alidan 08 June 2011 08:27
    do ssds get hot? well not burning hot, but warm enough to want cooling?
  • Burodsx 08 June 2011 09:20
    alidando ssds get hot? well not burning hot, but warm enough to want cooling?
    Been a while since I've looked at the specs, but they do run cooler. Cooling for my SSD didn't even cross my mind.
  • 11796pcs 08 June 2011 10:02
    This is for people who want to show off, and I'm cool with that. What I'm not cool with is Tom's making it sound like HDDs run just as hot as other components. And SSDs should be even cooler owing to the fact that they have no moving parts. Shame on you Tom's.
  • Tesla1483 08 June 2011 11:50
    Yeah, SSD's produce very very little heat, not nearly enough to justify spending any amount of money on some sort of cooling device. In reality, that chunk of aluminum would probably do nothing, thermal-wise, since the temperature differential between the drive and the ambient heat inside your case is virtually zero.
