Thermaltake Quietly Launches RGB-Free H-ONE Gaming Memory Sticks

Thermaltake has introduced the company's latest H-ONE Gaming series of DDR4 memory modules for gamers that don't dig RGB lighting on their memory.
The H-ONE Gaming modules feature a minimalistic, low-profile design and utilize a black aluminum heat spreader for passive cooling. At the time of writing, Thermaltake only offers its H-ONE Gaming modules in 8GB but at three different memory speeds.
According to the product page, H-ONE Gaming modules are designed for Intel platforms, more specifically for X299, 300-, 200-and 100-series motherboards.
Specs
|Frequency
|Product Number
|Capacity
|CL Timing
|Voltage
|DDR4-2400
|R001D408GX1-2400C17B
|8GB
|17
|1.20V
|DDR4-2666
|R002D408GX1-2666C19B
|8GB
|19
|1.20V
|DDR4-3000
|R012D408GX1-3000C16B
|8GB
|16
|1.35V
Thermaltake has opted to only reveal the CAS latency and operating voltage for its H-ONE Gaming modules. The DDR4-2400 and DDR4-2666 modules have a CAS latency of 17 and 19, respectively. Both run at 1.20V. Lastly, the DDR4-3000 module has its CAS latency configured at 16 and operates at 1.35V.
H-ONE Gaming modules come with support for XMP 2.0 so you can configure the sticks to run at Thermaltake's advertised memory speed with a single click of a button. The memory modules are backed with a limited lifetime warranty.
Thermaltake has already listed the H-ONE Gaming modules on its website but didn't reveal pricing or availability.
Almost feels like they just want to help offload some of that DRAM oversupply but didn't get to the B-die fast enough /s