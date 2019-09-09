Thermaltake Adds ARGB Model to Level 20 GT

Thermaltake today announced a new ARGB version of the Level 20 GT. Strangely enough, at $250 the new Level 20 GT ARGB costs $33 less than the Level 20 GT RGB Plus we reviewed last year ($283 at the time of writing).

This PC case still has the 5mm-thick tempered glass panels, but the 200mm front fans have been replaced by ARGB versions, so the only reason we can think of for the price reduction is that Thermaltake might be getting more competitive. It's also possible the standard RGB version will see a price drop soon. After all, we said of the Level 20 GT RGB Plus that “the $289 (£ 227.13) price will likely be the deciding factor for most people considering this case.” That decision might have just gotten a little easier.

Thermaltake Level 20 GT ARGB Specs

P/N CA-1K9-00F1WN-02 Case Type Full Tower Dimension (H x W x D) 22.9 x 11.6 x 23.3 inches 580 x 294 x 592mm Net Weight 44.31 pounds / 20.1kg Side Panel 4x 5mm Tempered Glass Color Exterior & Interior : Black Material SPCC Cooling Sstem Front (intake): 200 x 200 x 30mm Addressable RGB fan 2x (800rpm, 29.2dBA) Rear (exhaust): 140 x 140 x 25mm fan (1000rpm, 16dBA) Drive Bays -Accessible 2x 2.5 inches or 4x 3.5 inches (HDD rack) -Hidden 6x 2.5inches or 3x 3.5 inches Expansion Slots 8 Motherboards 6.7 x 6.7 inches (Mini ITX), 9.6 x 9.6 inches (Micro ATX), 12 x 9.6 inches (ATX), 12 x 13 inches(E-ATX) I/O Ports 2x USB 3.0 2x USB 2.01x USB Type-C1x HD Audio PSU Standard PS2 PSU (optional) Fan Support Front: 3x 120mm, 3x 140mm, 2x 200mm Top: 3x 120mm, 3x 140mm, 2x 200mm Rear: 1x 120mm, 1x 140mm Bottom: 2x 120mm Radiator Support Front: 1x 360mm, 1 420mm, 1x 360mm (for 200mm fan) Top: 1x 360mm, 1x 280mm, 1x 360mm (for 200mm fan) Rear: 1x 120mm, 1x 140mm Right: 1x 360mm, 1x 420mm (AIO: 1x 360mm, 1x 280mm) Bottom: 1x 240mm Clearance CPU cooler height limitation: 200mm VGA length limitation: 310mm (with HDD Rack) 410mm (without HDD Rack) PSU length limitation: 220mm (without bottom fan)

Photo Credits: Thermaltake

