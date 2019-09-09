Thermaltake Adds ARGB Model to Level 20 GT

Thermaltake today announced a new ARGB version of the Level 20 GT. Strangely enough, at $250 the new Level 20 GT ARGB costs $33 less than the Level 20 GT RGB Plus we reviewed last year ($283 at the time of writing).
This PC case still has the 5mm-thick tempered glass panels, but the 200mm front fans have been replaced by ARGB versions, so the only reason we can think of for the price reduction is that Thermaltake might be getting more competitive. It's also possible the standard RGB version will see a price drop soon. After all, we said of the Level 20 GT RGB Plus that “the $289 (£ 227.13) price will likely be the deciding factor for most people considering this case.” That decision might have just gotten a little easier.
Thermaltake Level 20 GT ARGB Specs
|P/N
|CA-1K9-00F1WN-02
|Case Type
|Full Tower
|Dimension (H x W x D)
|22.9 x 11.6 x 23.3 inches
|580 x 294 x 592mm
|Net Weight
|44.31 pounds / 20.1kg
|Side Panel
|4x 5mm Tempered Glass
|Color
|Exterior & Interior : Black
|Material
|SPCC
|Cooling Sstem
|Front (intake):
|200 x 200 x 30mm Addressable RGB fan
|2x (800rpm, 29.2dBA)
|Rear (exhaust):
|140 x 140 x 25mm fan
|(1000rpm, 16dBA)
|Drive Bays
|-Accessible
|2x 2.5 inches or 4x 3.5 inches (HDD rack)
|-Hidden
|6x 2.5inches or 3x 3.5 inches
|Expansion Slots
|8
|Motherboards
|6.7 x 6.7 inches (Mini ITX), 9.6 x 9.6 inches (Micro ATX), 12 x 9.6 inches (ATX), 12 x 13 inches(E-ATX)
|I/O Ports
|2x USB 3.0 2x USB 2.01x USB Type-C1x HD Audio
|PSU
|Standard PS2 PSU (optional)
|Fan Support
|Front:
|3x 120mm, 3x 140mm, 2x 200mm
|Top:
|3x 120mm, 3x 140mm, 2x 200mm
|Rear:
|1x 120mm, 1x 140mm
|Bottom:
|2x 120mm
|Radiator Support
|Front:
|1x 360mm, 1 420mm, 1x 360mm (for 200mm fan)
|Top:
|1x 360mm, 1x 280mm, 1x 360mm (for 200mm fan)
|Rear:
|1x 120mm, 1x 140mm
|Right:
|1x 360mm, 1x 420mm (AIO: 1x 360mm, 1x 280mm)
|Bottom:
|1x 240mm
|Clearance
|CPU cooler height limitation:
|200mm
|VGA length limitation:
|310mm (with HDD Rack)
|410mm (without HDD Rack)
|PSU length limitation:
|220mm (without bottom fan)
Photo Credits: Thermaltake
So I assume it uses a common WS2812B or similar?