Complete Your Build With Thermaltake RGB Liquid Cooling Fittings

You’ve just built your dream machine, and everything on it is RGB-lit, including the motherboard, graphics card, various bits of case lighting, and water blocks. It’s beautiful, but you’re a bit disgruntled that the part that cost you most effort, the hard PETG tubes to route the custom water cooling, look dull in comparison to the rest of your system. Well, be sad no more, because Thermaltake just announced the Pacific RGB G1/4” Liquid Cooling Fittings.

A Thermaltake RGB fitting uses the industry-standard G1/4” threading, so chances are that they’ll fit right onto your water blocks. They’re built for hard PETG tubing with inner/outer diameters of 12/16mm, so they won’t work with soft flexible tubing. If you don’t have any experience with bending hard PETG tubing, you may want to work on that first. Trust me, it’s not as easy as it looks.

The fittings have a circular 256-color LED that lights up the PETG tube itself, and not the fluid inside. You could opt to be economical and use one fitting per stretch of tubing, but if you use an RGB fitting on each end of the tube, you’ll get the best light uniformity. Using the controller, you can choose from 256-color cycling and single-color mode, and you can switch between three different brightness levels.

Right now, the fittings come only in pack of sixs with a controller, and only in a black version with a gold Thermaltake logo. The kits are available immediately directly from Thermaltake for $79.99.

  • WFang 24 August 2016 15:11
    Hummm. It would be nice if it could properly PWM the intensity so you could set it up in a 'pulsing intensity' mode (with either cycling or static color)... THAT would look really cool!
  • FUNANDJAM 24 August 2016 15:43
    Yo Dawg, we put RGB lights on your RGB lights, because you clearly don't have enough RGB in your pc already!

    Just what we all wanted, is for our pc to look like the strip going through Las Vegas.
  • thundervore 24 August 2016 16:01
    No. no. NO!

    I am now one the side of the RGB haters with this one. There is no need for RGB fittings.
  • RomeoReject 24 August 2016 17:02
    I mean, the simple solution to you would be not to buy them then, wouldn't it? I don't understand why people lash out against RGB so much. Dislike it? That's AOK! Just don't use it.
  • FUNANDJAM 24 August 2016 17:29
    @ROMEOREJECT I mean, the simple solution to you would be to not read the comment section then, wouldn't it? I don't understand why people lash out against other people's opinions so much. Dislike it? That's AOK! Just don't lash out that any of us expressed an opinion just like how you expressed your own opinion.
  • JackNaylorPE 24 August 2016 17:47
    Bending tubing is by no means required. Even in builds where bending is used, 90 / 45 degree elbows, tees and other fittings are common.
  • jkhoward 24 August 2016 19:34
    I am very curious to see how far this RGB everything turns out.
  • Somasonic 24 August 2016 21:12
    18490613 said:
    I am very curious to see how far this RGB everything turns out.

    Think Christmas tree and you'll probably be along the right lines ;)
  • jjbtexas 25 August 2016 13:07
    This is actually a really good idea. If you ran these with something like a pastel white fluid, you could essentially change your fluid color whenever you wanted. My concern is how long can the tube be before the effect wears off? How do bends affect the effect?
  • monsta 25 August 2016 23:39
    How about the cabling to power the fittings?
    Not sure it will look very clean in a case having to add cables to the fittings.
