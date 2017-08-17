Thermaltake Launches View 71 Tempered Glass Edition Full-Tower Chassis Series

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Thermaltake launched the View 71 Tempered Glass Edition. Originally spotted by our team at Computex, this full-tower chassis shared our Best of Computex award for most tempered glass.

The View 71 Tempered Glass Edition features 5mm tempered glass panels on four of its six sides. The tempered glass panels on the front and top of the chassis are attached to the frame via thumb screws, whereas the ones on the sides of the chassis are equipped with hinges in the rear and thumbscrews in the front. The rear-mounted hinges make it easy to access your system components without having to fully remove the heavy tempered glass side panel.

This chassis supports up to EATX motherboards, graphics cards as long as 410mm, PSUs up to 220mm, and CPU heatsinks as tall as 190mm. There are eight expansion slots as well as support for a vertically-mounted dual-slot graphics card. Up to seven 3.5” and ten 2.5” hard drives can be mounted in the View 71 TG. Those numbers are reduced to three and six, respectively, if the HDD case is removed from the main compartment.

There are mounting locations for nine 120mm fans or six 140mm fans. The case ships with two Tt Riing blue 140mm intake fans in the front and one blue 140mm exhaust fan in the rear. Radiators as large as 420mm can be mounted in the top front and side of the chassis. All intake fan mounting locations are covered by magnetic dust filters for easy cleaning and maintenance.

The Thermaltake View 71 Tempered Glass Edition features the company's proprietary LCS certification. Simply put, any product that is LCS (Liquid Cooling Supported) is guaranteed to work with other LCS compatible products. This takes the guesswork out of choosing components for your system build.

The Thermaltake View 71 Tempered Glass Edition also comes in an RGB version that sports Tt Riing RGB fans.

Information on pricing and availability wasn’t available at press time. We’ve reached out to the company for more details.