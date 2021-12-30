'World's Fastest PC' Hits 100 KPH Packing Core i9-12900K and RX 6900 XT

Sega has been busy with Intel and ASRock, attempting to craft the "world's fastest PC." In a techy double entendre, the purported 'speediest PC on Earth' is designed with the cream of the crop of current PC components from the Intel Alder Lake series plus the ASRock Radeon 6000 series, all built into a chassis propelled by a powerful G-Force Remote Control car that hits a top speed of 100kmph.

(Image credit: Sega)

It is hard to deny the result of the collaboration is impressive. The companies put together a compact PC with Intel Core i9-12900K processor, an ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16GB, 32GB of dual-channel RAM, and a 2TB SSD. The rig is crammed full of Sega Atlus classic PC titles, too, so we're happy to report it didn't crash and burn during the time trials in Japan.

Sega says it built this souped-up PC as a commemorative project to celebrate the Steam Holiday Sale (featuring a multitude of Sega titles on offer, of course), which runs until January 5. This means the four-wheeled machine isn't just for us to gawp at — Sega is kindly giving it away as part of a social media-boosting competition prize. To have a chance at winning, you have to be a resident of Japan, are expected to follow Sega Official on Twitter, have to retweet the campaign and comment on the competition. The prize drawing will take place at the end of the Steam Holiday Sale.

(Image credit: Sega)

The "world's fastest PC" doesn't have the sleekest design. Its boxy delivery truck shape doesn't convey its potential on the track, and even the go-faster RGB LED stripes don't hide that fact. Other PC laptops and components makers have previously teamed up with the likes of Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Porsche - and this kind of design input is sorely missing in the design of the Sega mini-vehicle.