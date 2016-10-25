Tom's Hardware Steam Giveaway: 'Civilization VI'

Hey everyone, we've got another great Steam giveaway for you!

Up for grabs are three copies of Civilization VI. As always, head to the giveaway thread for your chance to win. One will be awarded via the raffle, and two will be given away to participants who answer the discussion prompt.

I don't know about the rest of you, but I've been eagerly anticipating this game all year long. Since the release I've been in the middle of a pretty successful Greek campaign, and after 10 hours or so of playing the game I can say it's a worthy evolution to the concepts introduced in Civilization V. Don't miss your opportunity to win a copy and start playing. Head to the forums now and join the discussion!