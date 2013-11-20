Tutorial Weekly Winners for November 11 to 17

We’re halfway through November in the big Tutorials Contest, and the monthly grand prize is still up for grabs to anyone who jumps in. Here’s the latest winners from last week’s rankings:



• Moroz Academy - 3 tutorials - $50 for coming in first place, as well as a bonus of $10 for authoring 3 or more tutorials. Total Winnings: $170

• superfreestyleer - 1 tutorial - Won $10 for ranking in the top ten. Total Winnings: $50

• ExoGram - 1 tutorial - Won $10 for ranking in the top ten. Total Winnings: $10

• harryjacobs - 1 tutorial - Won $10 for ranking in the top ten. Total Winnings: $10

• SR-71 Blackbird - 1 tutorial - Won $10 for ranking in the top ten. Total Winnings: $10

• BigBoss91 - 1 tutorial - Won $10 for ranking in the top ten. Total Winnings: $30

• peterzhu2118 - 1 tutorial - Won $10 for ranking in the top ten. Total Winnings: $10

• UNCLAIMED RANK• UNCLAIMED RANK• UNCLAIMED RANK







Three unclaimed ranks this week! Any qualified tutorial submitted would have ranked in the top 10 and achieved a prize.



Remember:

1. One tutorial is all it takes to enter.2. Most who have entered have won some cash (95% win rate so far for entries).3. Everyone who has submitted at least 2 tutorials has absolutely won to date, so your chances are pretty darned good.4. You can take an older, detailed post you've already written and use the "Convert to Tutorial" option so you aren't starting with a blank canvass.5. There are 10 weekly winners every week (Amazon cash) and a monthly winner (Nexus tablet).











That's pretty much the long and short of it. I encourage our veteran users and especially those who have previously written guides to dig those suckers up, format 'em and post them as a tutorial. To have the tutorial qualify, it must, must, must include a screenshot or an image - so don't forget that part. I've had to disqualify a few of 'em that were pretty good but didn't have an image associated, so don't fall into that trap. Also, any tutorial subject can qualify; it doesn't have to be from the Tutorials Bounty List.

Pertinent Links:





• The Tutorial Contest Intro Page

• Tutorial FAQ and Winners

• How to Write a Tutorial

• Tutorial Bounties - Most Requested Tutorials

• Tutorial Rules



and of course:



• Click here to Write a Tutorial



Again, big congrats to all the winners this last week, and good luck to all the new competitors!



See you on the forums!



Warm Regards,

Joe Pishgar

Community Manager, Tom’s Hardware