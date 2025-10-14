Tom's Hardware Premium is now out of beta — access expert-level analysis, hardware roadmaps and unlock the Bench database

In August, we announced the Tom's Hardware Premium beta, and after a successful few months squashing bugs and honing our systems, we're ready to take things up a notch. With a wealth of content to discover and read, now is a great time to dive in and explore exactly what our new subscription is all about.

Tom's Hardware has served the enthusiast community for decades, and Tom's Hardware Premium is the next step in our evolution. Subscribers can expect a new level of insight and analysis into the biggest topics of the week, such as Intel and Nvidia's shocking deal, in addition to roadmaps, carefully documenting where the industry is headed next. From the international trade war to tracking new production facilities, Tom's Hardware Premium isn't just an extension of what we do best; it's a resource, offering a wealth of knowledge.

To that end, subscribers will also get access to Bench, which is the most up-to-date and comprehensive benchmarking database available. We're updating our process to list new products and will continue supporting Bench with timely updates.

But that's not all that Tom's Hardware Premium offers. You'll also get access to Uptime, a Tom's Hardware Premium newsletter, where you'll find a digest of the latest stories we've published that week. All you need to do is sign up for Tom's Hardware Premium, and you'll get access to a digital subscription that offers more of the Tom's Hardware experience, penned by expert authors.

To subscribe to Tom’s Hardware Premium, you can sign up at this page. We appreciate your support.

All of the content you continue to expect from Tom's Hardware, such as our hierarchy pages, reviews, and news, will remain free to access.

How much is Tom's Hardware Premium?

You can view up-to-date pricing information for Tom’s Hardware Premium on our subscription page.

As we're still in our introductory period, you can subscribe to Tom’s Hardware Premium at an exclusive price for one full year of access. After this period has ended, it’ll return to our standard annual rate.

This allows us to keep investing in and delivering exclusive content. By subscribing, you support Tom’s Hardware and our editorial mission.

Everything included with Tom's Hardware Premium

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premium vs Free: What's the difference? Feature Free Access Tom's Hardware Premium Reviews, news & guides ✔️ ✔️ Standard editorial coverage ✔️ ✔️ Dedicated news analysis ❌ ✔️ Exclusive features ❌ ✔️ Access to Uptime newsletter ❌ ✔️ Bench access ❌ ✔️

The subscription offers a wealth of articles to get your teeth into, and if you're looking to learn more, check out our handy resource explaining everything you need to know about Tom's Hardware Premium in greater detail.

We're already listening and learning from your feedback so far, and we're planning to implement highly requested changes very soon. To offer us feedback on Tom's Hardware Premium, you can fill in this handy feedback form.

Lastly, thank you for continuing to support and read Tom's Hardware. Without the community, we wouldn't have been able to keep going for almost thirty years.