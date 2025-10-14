Tom's Hardware Premium is now out of beta — access expert-level analysis, hardware roadmaps and unlock the Bench database

In August, we announced the Tom's Hardware Premium beta, and after a successful few months squashing bugs and honing our systems, we're ready to take things up a notch. With a wealth of content to discover and read, now is a great time to dive in and explore exactly what our new subscription is all about.

Tom's Hardware has served the enthusiast community for decades, and Tom's Hardware Premium is the next step in our evolution. Subscribers can expect a new level of insight and analysis into the biggest topics of the week, such as Intel and Nvidia's shocking deal, in addition to roadmaps, carefully documenting where the industry is headed next. From the international trade war to tracking new production facilities, Tom's Hardware Premium isn't just an extension of what we do best; it's a resource, offering a wealth of knowledge.

To subscribe to Tom’s Hardware Premium, you can sign up at this page. We appreciate your support.

How much is Tom's Hardware Premium?

You can view up-to-date pricing information for Tom’s Hardware Premium on our subscription page.

As we're still in our introductory period, you can subscribe to Tom’s Hardware Premium at an exclusive price for one full year of access. After this period has ended, it’ll return to our standard annual rate.

This allows us to keep investing in and delivering exclusive content. By subscribing, you support Tom’s Hardware and our editorial mission.

Everything included with Tom's Hardware Premium

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Premium vs Free: What's the difference?

Feature

Free Access

Tom's Hardware Premium

Reviews, news & guides

✔️

✔️

Standard editorial coverage

✔️

✔️

Dedicated news analysis

✔️

Exclusive features

✔️

Access to Uptime newsletter

✔️

Bench access

✔️

The subscription offers a wealth of articles to get your teeth into, and if you're looking to learn more, check out our handy resource explaining everything you need to know about Tom's Hardware Premium in greater detail.

We're already listening and learning from your feedback so far, and we're planning to implement highly requested changes very soon. To offer us feedback on Tom's Hardware Premium, you can fill in this handy feedback form.

Lastly, thank you for continuing to support and read Tom's Hardware. Without the community, we wouldn't have been able to keep going for almost thirty years.

The Editors of Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware is the leading destination for hardcore computer enthusiasts. We cover everything from processors to 3D printers, single-board computers, SSDs and high-end gaming rigs, empowering readers to make the most of the tech they love, keep up on the latest developments and buy the right gear. Our staff has more than 100 years of combined experience covering news, solving tech problems and reviewing components and systems.