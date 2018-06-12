Trending

Toshiba Ships RC100 'Everybody' NVMe SSD

By

Toshiba calls its new RC100 drive an "Everybody" NVMe (SSD). The company leveraged its multi-chip package (MCP) technology to fit the SSD controller and flash into a single package. The RC100 is essentially a BGA SSD put on a consumer friendly M.2 2242 board to shave costs.

The DRAM-less design helps cut costs even more by using a small portion of your system memory to handle the flash translation layer map cache. The technology only works over PCI Express, and that's the largest selling point for the RC100, next to the low price. Toshiba's thought process here is that you'll buy the RC100 over a mainstream or premium grade SATA SSD. This isn't a new concept, it's just a new spin on selling an entry-level NVMe drive.

Toshiba brings the RC100 to market in three capacities that range from 120GB to 480GB. Prices fit the intended purpose, starting at just $60 and moving up to $155 ($25 more than a Samsung 860 EVO 500GB).

The performance varies between the three sizes, but the 480GB shows the strongest performance with up to 1,600 MB/s sequential read, and 1,100 MB/s sequential writes. Random performance tops off at 150,000 IOPS read and 110,000 IOPS write thanks to Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology.

In the coming weeks we hope to publish a full review of the new RC100 to see if it successfully lives up to the promise of outperforming the best SATA SSDs with a nearly equivalent sale price.

RC100 120GBRC100 240GBRC100 480GB
MSRP$60$80$155
Form FactorM.2 2242M.2 2242M.2 2242
Interface / ProtocolPCIe 3.0 x2 / NVMe 1.3PCIe 3.0 x2 / NVMe 1.3PCIe 3.0 x2 / NVMe 1.3
ControllerToshiba MCPToshiba MCPToshiba MCP
DRAMNone (HMB)None (HMB)None (HMB)
MemoryToshiba 64-Layer TLCToshiba 64-Layer TLCToshiba 64-Layer TLC
Sequential ReadUp To 1,350 MB/sUp To 1,600 MB/sUp To 1,600 MB/s
Sequential WriteUp To 700 MB/sUp To 1,050 MB/sUp To 1,100 MB/s
Random ReadUp To 80,000 IOPSUp To 130,000 IOPSUp To 150,000 IOPS
Random WriteUp To 85,000 IOPSUp To 110,000 IOPSUp To 110,000 IOPS
Endurance60 TBW120 TBW240 TBW
Warranty3-Years3-Years3-Years
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jaber2 12 June 2018 17:14
    I think not
    Reply
  • mikewinddale 12 June 2018 19:03
    I hope drives like this might also finally filter into smaller 11" and 13" laptops. I'd love to see smaller laptops replace a soldered eMMC with an M.2 2242 slot.
    Reply