Windows 10 Update's Latest Casualties: Action Center, Network Adapters (Update)

Updated, 9/18/19, 7:30 a.m. PT: Microsoft responded to our request for comment with this statement. "Please see the Windows health dashboard for more information. Our goal is to provide everyone with only the best experiences on Windows, and we take all feedback seriously. We are committed to learn from each occurrence and to rigorously apply the lessons to improve both our products and the transparency around our process."

That dashboard has been updated to include another issue affecting the Chinese Simplified (ChsIME.EXE) and Chinese Traditional (ChtIME.EXE) with Changjie/Quick keyboard Input Method Editors (IMEs). The company said these issues might result in the IMEs becoming unresponsive or causing high CPU usage. Other problems with the KB4515384 update, like the ones described below, still haven't been officially acknowledged.

Original article, 9/16/19, 10:22 a.m. PT:



A few more features have reportedly been added to the list of casualties from the KB4515384 cumulative update to Windows 10. Windows Latest said today that it found complaints on social media claiming the update broke Action Center and rendered network adapters inoperable.

The issue with Action Center is simple: some people just can't open it after installing the KB4515384 update.

Problems with network adapters are a bit more complicated. One user said that Windows appeared to create phantom devices and hide their actual networking equipment, which resulted in their system claiming it didn't have an Ethernet connection, even though it did.

These aren't the KB4515384 update's only problems. The release was originally criticized for not actually fixing an issue with Windows Desktop Search that led to high CPU usage. A few days later, people started to complain that the update caused problems with their audio. Now, there are issues with Action Center, network adapters and other aspects of the operating system, like the Taskbar.

Microsoft has been slow to respond to these issues. The company didn't acknowledge the reports about these problems for several days, and when it did, it said a solution wouldn't arrive until late September. None of the most recent reports involving Action Center and network adapters have been acknowledged in the "Known issues" section of the update's page on Microsoft's support website at time of writing.

We've reached out to Microsoft to learn more and will update this post if the company responds.