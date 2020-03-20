Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Support Extended Because of Coronavirus

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Microsoft announced yesterday that it will support Windows 10 version 1709--also known as the Fall Creators Update--until October 13 because of the coronavirus crisis.

Microsoft released Windows 10 version 1709 in October 2017 and originally planned to stop releasing security updates for that version of Windows 10 on April 14. Those plans have changed, however, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Microsoft partner director of program management, Windows servicing and delivery John Cable explained the company's thinking in yesterday's announcement:

"We have been evaluating the public health situation, and we understand the impact this is having on you, our valued customers. To ease one of the many burdens you are currently facing, and based on customer feedback, we have decided to delay the scheduled end of service date for the Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10, version 1709. This means devices will receive monthly security updates only from May to October. The final security update for these editions of Windows 10, version 1709 will be released on October 13, 2020 instead of April 14, 2020."

This extension should allow consumers and businesses alike to continue using the Fall Creators Update without having to worry about the security risks involved with relying on an operating system that no longer receives important updates.

That might not seem very important, but in the middle of a global health crisis that's changed basically everyone's way of life even small victories are worth celebrating. We'd count not having to worry about updating Windows 10 as a small victory.