Aerocool Project 7 850W PSU Review

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: ✗ 5V: 30.5A (152.5%) 3.3V: 28.0A (140%) 5VSB: 5.8A (193.3%), 59.37mV ripple OPP 1008.254W (118.62%) OTP ✓ (165°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: 2x NTC thermistor & 1x bypass relay

OCP on the minor rails is set at normal levels. However, it's higher than it should be on the 5VSB rail; ripple gets out of control with 5.8A.

Over-temperature protection is set a little high as well, given the PSU's long-lasting passive mode.

Fortunately, there is SCP on all rails, the power-good signal is accurate, and surge/inrush protection is provided as well.



