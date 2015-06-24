AMD Radeon R9 Fury X 4GB Review

Thief And Tomb Raider

Thief

The Radeon R9 Fury X makes its appearance in Thief with a fourth-place finish behind GeForce GTX Titan X, 980 Ti and Radeon R9 295X2. We’d probably put it in third place though, given the 295X2’s odd behavior. At any rate, the performance story is so similar between AMD’s top-end single-GPU card and Nvidia’s equivalents to be at the same level. Interestingly, paying careful attention to frame rate over time again demonstrates where Fiji excels and how GM200 fights its way back up.

You could say that the results at 4K are just as close as they were at 2560x1440, but this time AMD’s Radeon R9 Fury X is the one with a slight lead. Its performance remains mostly playable, even at this title’s highest detail settings.

The same goes for GeForce GTX Titan X and 980 Ti. Really, it’s only when you hit the GeForce GTX 980 that minimum performance dips low enough to be a problem. Happily, the Radeon R9 295X2 seems to fare better as well.

Tomb Raider

As in the title above, AMD’s Fury X starts its journey at 2560x1440 just behind Titan X and 980 Ti. All three cards mirror each other’s performance almost comedically in the frame rate over time chart, though.

Radeon R9 295X2 spoils the party with strong frame rates that show no evidence of inconsistency.

AMD carves out another lead over GeForce GTX Titan X and 980 Ti as we shift to 3840x2160. Minimum performance levels falls precipitously to just over 20 FPS. But then again, all of the cards we’re testing succumb to the same TressFX-heavy sequence. Most of the game isn’t this demanding. Overall, you can expect playable performance on Fury X in Tomb Raider at 4K, even at its Ultimate preset.

The Radeon R9 295X2 remains on its best behavior, serving up the strongest frame rates and relatively low frame time variance. At the other end of the scale, expect to dial down the details if you’re using a GeForce GTX 980 or slower.