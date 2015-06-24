Trending

AMD Radeon R9 Fury X 4GB Review

By ,

Can AMD's complex Fiji GPU, groundbreaking memory tech and closed-loop cooler generate enough performance to usurp Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 980 Ti?

Thief And Tomb Raider

Thief

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

The Radeon R9 Fury X makes its appearance in Thief with a fourth-place finish behind GeForce GTX Titan X, 980 Ti and Radeon R9 295X2. We’d probably put it in third place though, given the 295X2’s odd behavior. At any rate, the performance story is so similar between AMD’s top-end single-GPU card and Nvidia’s equivalents to be at the same level. Interestingly, paying careful attention to frame rate over time again demonstrates where Fiji excels and how GM200 fights its way back up.

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

You could say that the results at 4K are just as close as they were at 2560x1440, but this time AMD’s Radeon R9 Fury X is the one with a slight lead. Its performance remains mostly playable, even at this title’s highest detail settings.

The same goes for GeForce GTX Titan X and 980 Ti. Really, it’s only when you hit the GeForce GTX 980 that minimum performance dips low enough to be a problem. Happily, the Radeon R9 295X2 seems to fare better as well.

Tomb Raider

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

As in the title above, AMD’s Fury X starts its journey at 2560x1440 just behind Titan X and 980 Ti. All three cards mirror each other’s performance almost comedically in the frame rate over time chart, though. 

Radeon R9 295X2 spoils the party with strong frame rates that show no evidence of inconsistency.

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

AMD carves out another lead over GeForce GTX Titan X and 980 Ti as we shift to 3840x2160. Minimum performance levels falls precipitously to just over 20 FPS. But then again, all of the cards we’re testing succumb to the same TressFX-heavy sequence. Most of the game isn’t this demanding. Overall, you can expect playable performance on Fury X in Tomb Raider at 4K, even at its Ultimate preset.

The Radeon R9 295X2 remains on its best behavior, serving up the strongest frame rates and relatively low frame time variance. At the other end of the scale, expect to dial down the details if you’re using a GeForce GTX 980 or slower.

384 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wh3resmycar 24 June 2015 12:05
    reading the article with heavy breathing..
    Reply
  • endy0307 24 June 2015 12:12
    very nice just what i wanted since i dont to nvidia for personal reasons, now i never buy into hype either i tend to wait it out fofr revisions but this one is going to be my 2 year card,.since i only game at 2k and d dalarererady havefrereesyync monitoto
    Reply
  • Quaddro 24 June 2015 12:13
    well..
    some how i fell disappointment..
    Reply
  • wh3resmycar 24 June 2015 12:16
    same here, disappointment... guru3d has calculated tdp around 300w for this card. not good at all.. 4096-bit and this is it? once nvidia goes HBM i don't know how AMD will be able to compete with it.
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 24 June 2015 12:17
    Question, was the 980ti a third party cooled model or just the stock nvidia one?
    Reply
  • FormatC 24 June 2015 12:19
    GTX 980 Ti Vanilla
    Reply
  • Free2play_noobs 24 June 2015 12:21
    What's the driver version You have used for this review ? Has AMD released any separate driver for Fury X?
    Reply
  • ern88 24 June 2015 12:23
    Don't look like it. 15.6 is the latest beta. And thats a fix for the new Batman game!!!
    Reply
  • FormatC 24 June 2015 12:23
    No. 15.15
    Reply
  • Free2play_noobs 24 June 2015 12:25
    Well may be We have to wait for more mature driver.
    Reply