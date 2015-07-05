AMD Radeon R9 Fury X Power And Pump Analysis

Gaming @ 1920x1080 (FHD)

We know from AMD Radeon R9 Fury X 4GB Review that the Fury X doesn't do as well as many enthusiasts would have hoped compared to Nvidia's GeForce GTX 980 Ti. The averages of all of our results are very similar. At first glance, AMD’s 202W result doesn't look any worse than Nvidia's outcome (incidentally, also 202W). If gaming performance per watt is taken into account, though, then there’s a gap in Nvidia’s favor. But this doesn’t tell the whole story.

Flipping through the graphs, the individual results for power consumption (chart two) and the corresponding benchmarks (chart three) stick out. The insight gained from their comparison is quite simple: the reason that power consumption isn’t higher is that the graphics card limits it. This effect is particularly pronounced if the game involves tessellation. Metro: Last Light shows very clearly that tessellation is the Radeon R9 Fury X’s primary performance killer. What’s even more shocking is that Fiji's power consumption jumps way up with tessellation, whereas GM200 isn't as affected.